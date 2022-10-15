10/14 Highlight Zone – Week Nine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City edged Norwell 25-24 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to claim the NE8 title, Carroll beat Wayne to finish 9-0 in the SAC, Adams Central topped Woodlan to end the regular season undefeated, Eastside topped Angola in a match-up of the NECC divisional champs, while Southwood shocked Tippecanoe Valley to force a 3-way tie for the TRC crown!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 1