Columbia City, IN

10/14 Highlight Zone – Week Nine

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City edged Norwell 25-24 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to claim the NE8 title, Carroll beat Wayne to finish 9-0 in the SAC, Adams Central topped Woodlan to end the regular season undefeated, Eastside topped Angola in a match-up of the NECC divisional champs, while Southwood shocked Tippecanoe Valley to force a 3-way tie for the TRC crown!

