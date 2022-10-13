Read full article on original website
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
Future rural medical doctors train for ‘unexpected’ emergencies in the wilderness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preparing for the unexpected is part of the curriculum for future rural doctors in state. Medical students in Northeast Wisconsin took part in a 3-day course at Aurora BayCare Medical Center to learn how to use every-day items to treat medical emergencies in rural areas.
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
Amazon drivers make a special delivery to kids, dog in Brillion
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - A gray and blue Amazon delivery truck pulled up to a house in Brillion. This one carried a surprise delivery for a family. Drivers brought some Amazon merchandise, including blue and gray driver costumes, for “superfan” Sawyer Burich and his brother, Bennett, and their dog.
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
The Feds Are Now Involved In Menominee Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The...
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
WisDOT announces upcoming closures for US 10 interchange ramp in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County. The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week. Friday, October 14. Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and...
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
