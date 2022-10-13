Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO