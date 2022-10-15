ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

War Eagles turn back Trojans, stay unbeaten in region play

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
 4 days ago
Buy Now The Wagener-Salley defense swarms Ridge Spring-Monetta quarterback James Bosket during the War Eagles' 20-3 win in the Aiken County Class A rivalry. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

WAGENER-SALLEY 20, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 3

MONETTA -- The Wagener-Salley and Ridge Spring-Monetta football teams have both been on the wrong side of the numbers game all season.

That certainly didn't change for Friday night's Aiken County Class A rivalry clash, as both shorthanded squads faced off in a matchup loaded with postseason implications.

One of the keys for Wagener-Salley has been to shut out the negatives, no matter how hard that might be when so few players are dressed and ready to play. Still, the War Eagles overcame both that and a slow start by running the ball, hitting a couple of big pass plays and winning the turnover battle in a 20-3 victory to stay tied atop the Region 4-A race.

"We are so beat up. They're in the same boat with us for numbers. ... It has been a never-ending, just, revolving door of kids getting hurt," said War Eagles head coach Willie Fox. "... We did a really good job tonight of focusing on the positives, doing what we can do, controlling what we can control and won a ballgame. We're 4-0 in the region. That's what matters."

The War Eagles (5-3, 4-0) broke the game open in the fourth quarter. They started the period with a 6-3 lead and immediately doubled it when CJ Bell snuck past a Trojans (2-6, 2-2) defense that bit on a run fake. Cameron Davis lofted the ball downfield to Bell, who sprinted to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Wagener-Salley recovered an onside kick after that and had the ball at the Trojans' 15-yard line after multiple penalties against the Trojans after the recovery. Davis was in the end zone a few snaps later for his second rushing touchdown of the night to put the game away.

"It's a tough one. A lot of hurt feelings. They played really well," said RS-M head coach Brian Smith. "I feel like we really didn't capitalize in the first quarter and killed ourselves tonight. But they had a good plan and came back and played really well.

They're not a passing team. They ran the ball well, but their big plays, the plays that broke our back came in the passing game. ... That's the genius part of what they do offensively. You see run, run, run, and they run by you because you don't do your keys. Good win for them. They played hard and defended us well."

RS-M out-gained Wagener-Salley 140-90 in the first half but still trailed on the scoreboard 6-3, thanks in large part to an interception by Bell that killed a promising Trojans drive. The War Eagles capitalized, dialing up a long pass to Bell and then capping that drive with Davis' first rushing touchdown of the game to give them the lead for good.

Davis finished the game with 214 total yards (132 passing, 82 rushing) and had a hand in all three scores.

James Bosket passed for 60 yards and led the Trojans in rushing with 84, and the War Eagles held DeAnte Hopkins (52 yards) below his usual output.

Both teams rely heavily on the run to move the ball up and down the field, so this was a game that was going to have to come down to the line of scrimmage. Fox was pleased with how his team performed against the Trojans' talented, experienced front.

"(Kanaan) Ligons and (Peter) Blacks, those two kids are grown men in the trenches," Fox said. "We've got a couple of kids up front, too, that are pretty good players. (Jawaine Gleaton and Brandon Pontoon) for us are pretty good players, too. I think they took it kind of personal coming into this game, everybody talking about how good (Ligons) and (Blacks) are. And they are very, very good, and they caused us some problems tonight. I think our guys up front took that challenge and we were able to run the football, and we were able to throw it enough to hurt them and win the ballgame."

Fox was also proud of the way the defense performed by limiting the Trojans to to just a first-quarter field goal by Alex Burdett.

"Defensively, unbelievable," he said. "As bad as we were on defense last year, to come out here and hold that crowd right there to 3 points after they put 50 on us last year, that right there is impressive. Coach (Corey) Erskine is our defensive coordinator, and he's doing a heck of a job, man. Unbelievable."

The Trojans struck first with the Burdett field goal, and they looked like they were on the verge of adding to their 3-0 lead when Bell picked off Bosket near the red zone.

"We had a good one and just messed it up," Smith said. "I told our kids it's the little things that we're not doing right right now. I feel like we've got to continue to work. We'll get better. We've gotten better over the course of the year, and we're still plugging that way to do it. But they did a good job tonight, and they won the ballgame."

Up next for the War Eagles is a home game next Friday against high-scoring Denmark-Olar, while the Trojans will visit region co-leader Calhoun County.

WS 0 6 0 14 - 20

RSM 3 0 0 0 - 3

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

RSM - Alex Burdett 24 field goal 3:54

Second Quarter

WS - Cameron Davis 1 run (kick missed) 4:54

Fourth Quarter

WS - Davis 73 pass to CJ Bell (conversion failed) 11:44

WS - Davis 1 run (Davis run) 9:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

WS - Cameron Davis 22-82-2, Logan Quesinberry 1-2, Mekhi Williams 3-(-9).

RSM - James Bosket 18-84, DeAnte Hopkins 16-52, J'Krayh Taylor 3-19.

Passing

WS - Cameron Davis 7-8-132-1-0, Logan Quesinberry 1-2-3-0-0.

RSM - James Bosket 5-10-60-0-1, Ty Adams 0-1-0-0-1.

Receiving

WS - CJ Bell 2-105-1, Chris Kitchings 4-25, Mekhi Williams 2-5.

RSM - Ty Adams 2-34, Tykeem Martin 3-26.

Interceptions

WS - CJ Bell, Cameron Davis.

