One of the most popular methods employed by crypto projects looking to go public is the issuance of cryptocurrency security tokens. Unlike initial coin offerings (ICOs), which do not grant any rights or obligations, and instead provide access to a specific network, platform, or service; tokens offered as part of an STO are financial securities backed by something tangible, such as the company’s assets, profits, or revenue, which equally provide legal rights such as voting and revenue distribution.

