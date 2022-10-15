Read full article on original website
Kanye West Rocks Bitcoin (BTC) Founder Satoshi Hat, but Gets Kicked out by JP Morgan
Controversial rapper & producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was spotted outside a branch of JP Morgan wearing a Satoshi Nakamoto hat. The Hip Hop artist has officially cut ties with JP Morgan, which gave Yeezy LLC and Ye until November 21st, 2022 to transfer the account’s funds elsewhere.
India Seeks to Devise Global Standards for Cryptocurrencies
India’s Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that India is working to develop a framework of global standards for regulating cryptocurrency. Sitharaman disclosed that the government is becoming increasingly concerned about cryptocurrency abuse in illegal activity. The Finance Minister disclosed that India would prioritize discussion of cryptocurrency regulation...
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) on the Kinesis Exchange. USDC, is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the second-largest USD stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry, with over 49 billion USDC tokens currently in circulation. Now live...
Mastercard Will Connect Banks with the Cryptocurrency Market
The program announced by the giant of global payments will be responsible for facilitating the entry of banks into the cryptographic business. Mastercard and the cryptocurrency platform Paxos will take care of covering regulatory and security matters for banks. The company believes that there is still an increasing demand for...
Crypto Signals: Telegram’s Top 10 Channels in 2022
Crypto signal Telegram channels are a known source of information among seasoned cryptocurrency traders. Telegram channels are often one of the few places where real-time updates on market fluctuations can be found. Crypto signal Telegram channels are also a great place for anyone without technical expertise to find expert opinions...
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Gets Subpoenaed on Twitter, Founders Still Out of Sight
The founders of the wrecked Three Arrows Capital (3AC) crypto hedge fund have had to go through hardships ever since the drastic collapse of Terra (LUNA) and its stablecoin Terra (UST). Now, the United States regulators are after the perplexed owners, Kyle Davies & Su Zhu. Currently, two U.S. legislation...
Security Token Issuance: Top 7 Alternative STO Launchpads to Consider in 2022
One of the most popular methods employed by crypto projects looking to go public is the issuance of cryptocurrency security tokens. Unlike initial coin offerings (ICOs), which do not grant any rights or obligations, and instead provide access to a specific network, platform, or service; tokens offered as part of an STO are financial securities backed by something tangible, such as the company’s assets, profits, or revenue, which equally provide legal rights such as voting and revenue distribution.
Binance Launches CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series Tracking Top 10 Cryptos
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced that it will be launching its first index product that will track the top 10 biggest cryptos, as ranked by their market capitalization. Binance Launches First Index Product. On Monday, October 17th, Binance announced the launch of its...
Support for the EthereumPoW Ecosystem Continues to Grow Abreast Miner Interest
EthereumPoW, the forked version of Ethereum aiming to maintain the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining process for ETH miners, has enjoyed a massive influx of support from developers, investors, and miners. Over 100 Projects Launched on EthereumPoW. On September 23rd, core EthereumPoW (ETHW) contributors called on developers to submit their applications as...
zkSync Integrates Validity Proofs Ahead of zkEVM’s Mainnet Launch
Matter Labs, the development company behind zkSync, a Layer-2 scaling solution based on zkRollup, has announced the integration of validity proofs into its zkEVM public testnet ahead of the solution’s launch on the Ethereum mainnet in 10 days. In an official blog post, the firm explained that the validity...
Polygon (MATIC) Records Eightfold Increase in dApps Since January
Statistics show a 60% rise in the number of Polygon dApps since June 2022, and an eight-times increase since the beginning of the year. The number of live applications has increased 29% since the start of the year, surpassing 17,800. The Ethereum scaling platform also saw an increase in monthly...
Ripple Launches Sidechain to Bring Ethereum (ETH) Smart Contracts to the XRP Ledger
In a move to expand the utility of the XRP, Ripple has begun testing a new sidechain on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that will make the blockchain compatible with the Ethereum network. EVM Sidechain Launched on the XRP Ledger. In an October 17th blog post, blockchain software company Peersyst and...
