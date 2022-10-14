ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Halloween Killer Gerald Turner: Lisa French’s Mother Slams Josh Kaul, Says ‘He Failed Me’

Josh Kaul “doesn’t help. He doesn’t care about the victims” – Lisa Ann French’s mother. The mother of 9-year-old homicide victim Lisa Ann French, who was raped and murdered by notorious “Halloween Killer” Gerald Turner while trick-or-treating in one of the state’s most horrific crimes ever, is slamming Attorney General Josh Kaul, saying Kaul “failed me, and he’s failed Wisconsin.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy