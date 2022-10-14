Read full article on original website
wisconsinrightnow.com
ENOUGH! Wisconsin Republicans Should Stop Participating in Horribly Biased Debates
That’s it. Republicans need to stop agreeing to biased debates. Enough is enough. The Wisconsin media have demonstrated egregious bias during this election season, and it’s time to stop helping them pretend they’re objective. Insist that at least one of the moderators be Dan O’Donnell, Meg Ellefson,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Jesus Bautista Stabbed Man 12 Times to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #37
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Jesus Bautista was one of them. His release was discretionary. 37th in the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Gerald Turner: Lisa French’s Mother Slams Josh Kaul, Says ‘He Failed Me’
Josh Kaul “doesn’t help. He doesn’t care about the victims” – Lisa Ann French’s mother. The mother of 9-year-old homicide victim Lisa Ann French, who was raped and murdered by notorious “Halloween Killer” Gerald Turner while trick-or-treating in one of the state’s most horrific crimes ever, is slamming Attorney General Josh Kaul, saying Kaul “failed me, and he’s failed Wisconsin.”
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Joseph Michalkiewicz Hacked Gas Station Clerk to Death With Ax | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #38
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Joseph Michalkiewicz was one of them. His release was discretionary. 38th in the...
