LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
Devils players react to Lindy Ruff’s system, describe locker room morale ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Ducks
Miles Wood tried to sum up the Devils’ problems on Monday. After an 0-2-0 start where his team has been outscored 10-4 by the Flyers and Red Wings, Wood said his new teammates –– players like Ondrej Palat, John Marino, top prospect Alexander Holtz and more –– are still adjusting to coach Lindy Ruff’s system, which may explain the flat beginning.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens Prediction, 10/17/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Penguins (-225) Canadiens (+188) Bell Centre is the location where the Montreal Canadiens will compete against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Penguins at -225 while the Canadiens are opening at +188. The total is set at 7. The Pittsburgh Penguins went...
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
Canucks at Blue Jackets
CANUCKS (0-3-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Curtis Lazar. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (illness) Blue Jackets projected lineup. Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Gustav Nyquist. Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Jakub Voracek. Justin...
Labatt USA extends partnership with Detroit Red Wings
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings and the Labatt beer company are partnering once again.Labatt USA made the announcement, saying the two companies have entered a five-year agreement, extending their current partnership through the end of the 2025-26 NHL season. "Red Wings hockey means so much to Detroit and Labatt beer drinkers," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager of Labatt. "We're really excited about the synergy with this continued partnership and future opportunities for even more alignments between the Red Wings and Labatt." The partnership allows Labatt to use Red Wings logos and marks on their packaging and gives...
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
Bolts still building chemistry on the back end
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice for practice at AMALIE Arena on Monday following a three-game road trip that saw the Bolts go 1-2-0 with a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Predators: 2 - 2 - 0 (4 pts) Viktor Arvidsson (112th-overall, 2014) and Kevin Fiala (11th-overall) return to play against the team who originally drafted them. The duo, both members of the Predators 2014 NHL Draft class, played three full seasons in Nashville together from 2016-19.
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
