Annotated solutions for Prize 28,883

My friend Christine Eccles, who has died aged 75, was a writer, theatre director and activist who lived out her principles and ideals with brilliant vigour, wit and energy. In the early 1970s she set up her own theatre company, Mayday, at the newly opened Battersea Arts Centre in south London (based in the old Battersea town hall), where the plays and events she put on over the next few years confronted community issues with exuberance, playfulness and subversion.

