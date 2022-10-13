IV Bags Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Read full article on original website
Related
takeitcool.com
Global Cardiovascular Stents Market to be Driven by Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases during the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cardiovascular Stents Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the cardiovascular stents market, assessing the market based on its segments like procedure type, stent type, material, disease indication, end users and regional analysis, among others.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips Boosts Distribution for Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation Solution
Royal Philips has expanded rollout of its augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation solution - ClarifEye - to Japan. Installed on a Philips interventional X-ray system in a hybrid operating room at Mita Hospital, ClarifEye helped the hospital’s orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Ishii to successfully treat patients with spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spaces in the spine) and scoliosis (sideways curvature of the spine) via minimally-invasive image-guided procedures.
getnews.info
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market to Register Stunning Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Acer Therapeutics (ACER-801), Aptinyx (NYX-783), Otsuka, Nobilis, Bionorica
DelveInsight’s “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market size, share, and trends in the seven major market (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2032 – DelveInsight | Key Companies – FibroGen, Akebia Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Astellas
As per DelveInsight, the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment. DelveInsight’s “Anemia...
Comments / 0