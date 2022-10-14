HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior defensive specialist Carissa Beyer is the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight time. Beyer was named to the Midwest Region Crossover All-Tournament Team after she helped lead the Huskies to a 2-1 record last weekend, anchoring the defense with 6.36 digs per set while also adding 12 assists and five aces. She tallied 20 digs in a 3-0 loss to Ashland and added 33 digs in a 3-2 win over Indianapolis on Friday. Beyer went on a streak of four matches with over 20 digs. In Saturday's sweep of Cedarville, Beyer dug up 17 balls.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO