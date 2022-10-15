Read full article on original website
WTHR
Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress. In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Teacher Shortage Made Worse by Work Conditions, Bad Pay
A nationwide teacher shortage has been made worse by COVID. Indiana teacher vacancies still number more than 1,500, and experts at a recent forum cite wages as one major factor. Indiana ranks 42nd among states in teacher pay. Citing 300-thousand public education vacancies nationwide, Economic Policy InstitutePresident Heidi Shierholz says the issue boils down to two factors.
wrtv.com
Indiana DWD gets millions to connect employers, workers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is getting $10.8 million to help connect employers with dislocated Hoosier workers. The program will target jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing sectors. DWD says the money will be used to create a...
Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents
Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents

It is tax rebate season. Residents who expect checks in the mail will have a long wait. Over a million Indiana residents await their tax rebate checks. Locals who opted for direct deposit received their $200 in May.
Abortion in Indiana: Judge gauges if ban defies religious rights
A top Indiana lawyer has questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents who argue that the state's abortion ban violates their religious freedoms.
WTHI
"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
wdrb.com
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
WLKY.com
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
wrtv.com
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
Indiana health officials announce 1st flu death of season
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials confirmed the first flu-related death of this year's flu season, which typically runs from October through May. Every year hundreds of Hoosiers get the flu, and some cases prove fatal. The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said 82 Hoosiers died after getting the flu last year.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Indiana direct tax rebate check payments worth up to $325 arriving any day now
Over 1.7 million eligible Indiana residents are expected to receive up to $325 through taxpayer refund checks in the upcoming weeks, with all deliveries expected by Nov. 1. Residents who filed their taxes in 2020 are eligible for a $125 taxpayer refund, which will also automatically qualify them for an additional $200 refund, according to the state. The payments are expected to come either as two separate checks, one check combined with a direct deposit payment, or as one check equaling $325. Joint filers can receive up to $650.
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Enters Regional Hydrogen Coalition
Several state governors from Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin signed an agreement to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU). “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors...
Judge weighs injunction in separate religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban
A Marion County judge heard arguments Friday in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban on the basis of Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law. The legal challenge up for debate was filed in August by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana. The class action lawsuit argues that the […] The post Judge weighs injunction in separate religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WTHI
Indiana organization sees increase in demand for foster services
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana organization is seeing more demand for its foster care services. Foster Success helps kids who have been in foster care. It supports several programs, from education assistance, to career readiness. Leaders at the organization say increased funding during the pandemic helped them reach...
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community […]
wamwamfm.com
Central Indiana School Bookkeepper Embezzels $1 Million
A former bookkeeper for a Central Indiana school system faces federal charges for embezzling nearlyt $1 million. According to Indiana news sources, Carla Burke allegedly wrote about 312 checks to herself from Anderson Schools totaling $976,773. She spent that money on personal expenses, including gambling. Prosecutors also say Burke “willfully...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators.
