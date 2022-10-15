Read full article on original website
Kays' Goal Lifts Wahconah Past Frontier
DALTON, Mass. – Sean Kays scored in the 66th minute to give the Wahconah boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Frontier on Tuesday. Frontier took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but Kays set up Brody Calvert for the tying goal midway through the second half. Six minutes later,...
Taconic Boys Finish 15-0-1 Regular Season
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro and Ezra Ezan each scored a pair of goals and recorded a pair of assists Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over McCann Tech. Gavin ODonnell scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist in the...
Grey, Gill Lead Mount Greylock to Senior Night Sweep
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Senior captains Lainey Gill and Emma Grey Tuesday led the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Springfield International Charter on Senior Night. Gill recorded 12 digs, and Grey had eight digs in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 victory. Celina Savage led the offense with...
Wahconah's Kaley Qualifies for Division 2 State Tournament
SOUTHWICK, Mass. – The Wahconah golf juggernaut Tuesday hit a red light on the putting greens at the Ranch Golf Club. The season came to an end for most of the team with a fifth-place finish at the Division 2 Western Massachusetts Championships. Belchertown won the event with an...
Drury Boys Win on Senior Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jorge Bond scored a pair of goals, and the Drury boys soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Putnam Voc on Senior Day at John J. Del Negro Field. After a scoreless first half, Bond scored an unassisted goal in the 43rd minute. Four minutes later, he converted an assist from Dom Duteau.
Monument Mountain Boys Win at Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Erving Henderson and Hudson Manzolini each had a goal and an assist Tuesday to lead the Monument Mountain boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Westfield. Christian Blanchard scored a goal, and Adam Lrhazi had an assist in the win. Luke Arienti made six saves...
McCann Tech Girls, Boys Cross Country Sweep Quad Meet at Stanley Park
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Brandon Miller and Camryn Moran led 1-2-3 sweeps for the McCann Tech boys and girls cross country teams in a four-team meet at Stanley Park on Tuesday. Miller crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 55 seconds, three seconds ahead of teammate Daniel McGrory. McCann Tech’s Christopher Sunn placed third in 19:56.
Mount Greylock Girls Top Hoosac Valley
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Lily McDermott had a goal and an assist Monday to lead the Mount Greylock girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Hoosac Valley. Nora Lopez, Maire Scanlon and Jane Skavlem each found the back of the net, and Mai O'Connor made two saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
Grand Night for Lee's Hard-Working MaKayla Schuerer
LEE, Mass. -- MaKayla Schuerer worked for nearly three years and countless hours in the gym to get 998 assists for the Lee High volleyball team. She wasted no time getting the next two. Schuerer set up Mya Andre for a kill early in the first set Monday to give...
Monument Mountain Boys Tie Wahconah on Road
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert had a hat trick for the Wahconah boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Monument Mountain on Sunday. The Spartans scored three goals in the second half after trailing by a goal at half-time. Hudson Manzonli scored twice, and Mac Zdziarski scored a goal...
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions
WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
Munch Leads Lenox Past Pacers
LENOX, Mass. — The Lenox girls soccer team Monday got a come from behind win, 2-1, against Chicopee. The game was called shortly after the second half started due to weather, but that doesn’t take away from the first half performance from the Millionaires. Lenox started off the...
Frontier Boys Shut Out Lenox
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Nico Fasulo scored in the eighth minute to send the Frontier boys soccer team on to a 2-0 win over Lenox on Monday. Frontier doubled its lead on an own goal in the final minute of the first half. Lenox (2-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Thursday.
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
MCLA Men's Soccer Blanks Fitchburg State
FITCHBURG, Mass. -- Mount Greylock graduate Sam Edge stopped six shots Saturday to backstop the MCLA men's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Fitchburg State. Marcos Lopez had a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (5-7-1, 2-2-1 MASCAC), who host Salem State on Friday. Volleyball. SALEM, Mass. --...
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — One dozen Berkshire county libraries are hosting The Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl from October 17 to October 22, 2022. All are welcome to explore the Berkshires by visiting public libraries across the county. Participants can pick up a passport at the first library they visit and then drive from library to library, collecting passport stamps and small prizes.
