Taconic Boys Finish 15-0-1 Regular Season
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro and Ezra Ezan each scored a pair of goals and recorded a pair of assists Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over McCann Tech. Gavin ODonnell scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist in the...
Hetherington Scores Tying Goal as Mounties Battle Agawam to a Draw
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Eamon Hetherington scored midway through the second half to give the Mount Greylock boys soccer team a 1-1 tie against Agawam on Tuesday night. After a scoreless first half, the visitors scored in the 48th minute. Five minutes later, George Munemo set up Heatherington for the...
Kays' Goal Lifts Wahconah Past Frontier
DALTON, Mass. – Sean Kays scored in the 66th minute to give the Wahconah boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Frontier on Tuesday. Frontier took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but Kays set up Brody Calvert for the tying goal midway through the second half. Six minutes later,...
Grey, Gill Lead Mount Greylock to Senior Night Sweep
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Senior captains Lainey Gill and Emma Grey Tuesday led the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Springfield International Charter on Senior Night. Gill recorded 12 digs, and Grey had eight digs in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 victory. Celina Savage led the offense with...
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions
WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
Mount Greylock Girls Top Hoosac Valley
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Lily McDermott had a goal and an assist Monday to lead the Mount Greylock girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Hoosac Valley. Nora Lopez, Maire Scanlon and Jane Skavlem each found the back of the net, and Mai O'Connor made two saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Wahconah's Kaley Qualifies for Division 2 State Tournament
SOUTHWICK, Mass. – The Wahconah golf juggernaut Tuesday hit a red light on the putting greens at the Ranch Golf Club. The season came to an end for most of the team with a fifth-place finish at the Division 2 Western Massachusetts Championships. Belchertown won the event with an...
Frontier Boys Shut Out Lenox
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Nico Fasulo scored in the eighth minute to send the Frontier boys soccer team on to a 2-0 win over Lenox on Monday. Frontier doubled its lead on an own goal in the final minute of the first half. Lenox (2-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Thursday.
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
McLaughlin, McDermott Help Squads Stay Unbeaten
As the fall sports post-season officially gets underway on Monday morning in Wilbraham, just a handful of Berkshire County teams can boast of undefeated records. This week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week each played a big role in keeping their teams unbeaten. Wahconah golfer Pat McLaughlin was a consistent medalist...
Grand Night for Lee's Hard-Working MaKayla Schuerer
LEE, Mass. -- MaKayla Schuerer worked for nearly three years and countless hours in the gym to get 998 assists for the Lee High volleyball team. She wasted no time getting the next two. Schuerer set up Mya Andre for a kill early in the first set Monday to give...
Monument Mountain Boys Tie Wahconah on Road
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert had a hat trick for the Wahconah boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Monument Mountain on Sunday. The Spartans scored three goals in the second half after trailing by a goal at half-time. Hudson Manzonli scored twice, and Mac Zdziarski scored a goal...
MCLA Men's Soccer Blanks Fitchburg State
FITCHBURG, Mass. -- Mount Greylock graduate Sam Edge stopped six shots Saturday to backstop the MCLA men's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Fitchburg State. Marcos Lopez had a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (5-7-1, 2-2-1 MASCAC), who host Salem State on Friday. Volleyball. SALEM, Mass. --...
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
Talk on Frank Grant at the Williams Bookstore
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A biography about Berkshire County's Frank Grant, a Black player voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, will be the focus of a talk starting at 4:00 this Wednesday at the Williams Bookstore on 81 Spring Street. The new 270-page book is by...
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Getting Answers: Thunderbirds fans stuck in traffic leaving opening night game
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers following a big sports weekend in Springfield. The Thunderbirds played their first games of the regular season, but it is what happened immediately after opening night at the MGM Springfield parking garage that caused some frustration and it was an issue captured in photos from two Western Mass News employees.
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
MMWEC in Ludlow dedicates largest single solar field in Massachusetts to Master Sgt. Alexander Cotton
LUDLOW — The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Co. dedicated Monday a 7 megawatt solar field at its Stony Brook Energy Center, saying the 35-acre facility helps municipal light plants meet their net-zero carbon energy goals years before their target year of 2050. It’s named for the late Master Sgt....
