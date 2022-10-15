Read full article on original website
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General accused of murder to appear in court in December
Tudor Chirila was in court today for an identity hearing. The suspect now has a Governor's Warrant Hearing on December 5, 2022 where the Governor will sign a valid warrant of arrest after a decision that extradition from Reno to Hawaii should happen. Chirila is accused of a murder that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Consumer attorney files suit against popular restaurant chain for silent inflation fees
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kahele faces potential ethics probe over alleged conflicts of interest
Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year's Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp. Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. Restoring a piece of history: WWII-era plane...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year's Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history: WWII-era plane gives more insight Pearl Harbor attack. During the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Imperial Japan used Aichi Dive Bombers to deliver their payloads. The type of aircraft was known as the "Val."
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency says the members will serve in the military. Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry
Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson Kepaa is charged with drug and firearms offenses. When the city can't help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters. Statewide, there are nearly 550 properties that are either in a similar situation. Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN political analyst discusses Jan. 6 investigation; Hawaii races
Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users. The military says it could take more than a week to fix the three water mains that ruptured Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige says he’s got a sense of urgency as he’s trying to finish last-minute business in his final 48 days in office. In a one-on-one interview at Washington Place on Tuesday, Ige told Hawaii News Now he’s got a lot on his to-do list in the next seven weeks.
Rash of fentanyl overdoses lead to arrests; officials warn phones used to market drugs
HONOLULU(KHON2) — Officials are raising the red flag regarding fentanyl amid a handful of recent overdoses linked to the drug. And the United State Attorney said two new cases related to those deaths show dealers are relying more and more on cell phones and social media to market the drug. A rash of recent overdoses […]
Decomposed body at off-grid home identified by police
The Hawaii Police Department has opened a homicide case after discovering a decomposed body in Puna.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
bigislandvideonews.com
$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest shopping mall in limbo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of the Big Island’s largest shopping center appear in limbo due to a dispute between the federal government and state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The DHHL is negotiating with the mall owner Brookfield Properties for a 40-year lease extension for the Prince Kuhio...
hawaiireporter.com
Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?
“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
West Maui Hospital coming as Hawaii battles nursing shortage
A hospital in West Maui has been in the works for years, but we're three years past its targeted opening date, and construction of the facility has yet to begin.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii's primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates.
