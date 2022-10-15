ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown City, OH

richlandsource.com

Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage

LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
LOGAN, OH
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested in Task Force roundup

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two dead in Marietta plane crash

MARIETTA, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the investigation into an early morning plane crash is still ongoing. Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta. The pilot and another passenger, officials...
MARIETTA, OH
WOUB

Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial

MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNS

Fatal accident after truck and Mingo County school bus collide

DELBARTON, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 a fatal accident occurred on King Coal Highway near Mingo Central High School. The crash was between a Mingo County School bus and a truck. According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and the […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life

MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
MARIETTA, OH
thepostathens.com

Field of Screams terrifies visitors

Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
COOLVILLE, OH

