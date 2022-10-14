ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc27 News

Mechanicsburg girls volleyball sweeps Red Land

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team took down Red Land at home for Senior Night 3-0 on Wednesday. The Wildcats, the regular season champions in the Keystone division of the Mid Penn, end their regular season with a 14-1 record and on a 14-game winning streak. Their only loss on the year […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA

