Grey, Gill Lead Mount Greylock to Senior Night Sweep
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Senior captains Lainey Gill and Emma Grey Tuesday led the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Springfield International Charter on Senior Night. Gill recorded 12 digs, and Grey had eight digs in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-11 victory. Celina Savage led the offense with...
Taconic Boys Finish 15-0-1 Regular Season
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro and Ezra Ezan each scored a pair of goals and recorded a pair of assists Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over McCann Tech. Gavin ODonnell scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist in the...
Kays' Goal Lifts Wahconah Past Frontier
DALTON, Mass. – Sean Kays scored in the 66th minute to give the Wahconah boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Frontier on Tuesday. Frontier took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but Kays set up Brody Calvert for the tying goal midway through the second half. Six minutes later,...
Wahconah's Kaley Qualifies for Division 2 State Tournament
SOUTHWICK, Mass. – The Wahconah golf juggernaut Tuesday hit a red light on the putting greens at the Ranch Golf Club. The season came to an end for most of the team with a fifth-place finish at the Division 2 Western Massachusetts Championships. Belchertown won the event with an...
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
Grand Night for Lee's Hard-Working MaKayla Schuerer
LEE, Mass. -- MaKayla Schuerer worked for nearly three years and countless hours in the gym to get 998 assists for the Lee High volleyball team. She wasted no time getting the next two. Schuerer set up Mya Andre for a kill early in the first set Monday to give...
Frontier Boys Shut Out Lenox
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Nico Fasulo scored in the eighth minute to send the Frontier boys soccer team on to a 2-0 win over Lenox on Monday. Frontier doubled its lead on an own goal in the final minute of the first half. Lenox (2-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Thursday.
McLaughlin, McDermott Help Squads Stay Unbeaten
As the fall sports post-season officially gets underway on Monday morning in Wilbraham, just a handful of Berkshire County teams can boast of undefeated records. This week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week each played a big role in keeping their teams unbeaten. Wahconah golfer Pat McLaughlin was a consistent medalist...
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions
WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
Munch Leads Lenox Past Pacers
LENOX, Mass. — The Lenox girls soccer team Monday got a come from behind win, 2-1, against Chicopee. The game was called shortly after the second half started due to weather, but that doesn’t take away from the first half performance from the Millionaires. Lenox started off the...
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
Talk on Frank Grant at the Williams Bookstore
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A biography about Berkshire County's Frank Grant, a Black player voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, will be the focus of a talk starting at 4:00 this Wednesday at the Williams Bookstore on 81 Spring Street. The new 270-page book is by...
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
BHS and Public Health Nurses Holding Vaccine Clinic in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in October. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 pm at the Williams College Field House, is open to the public and to staff and students from Williams College.
MCLA Welcomes Seven New Faculty Members
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) is pleased to announce that seven new faculty members will be joining the Trailblazer community for the College’s fall semester: Eunice Uhm, Mariah Hepworth, Omotara Adeeko, Carter J. Carter, Darren Johnson, Amy Shapiro, and Kara Corlew. New faculty...
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
Daytime Paving Scheduled on Sections of Route 8
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Tuesday, Oct. 18, through...
BHS grows its healthcare workforce through unique "talent pipeline" program.
In a decisive move to address staffing challenges and continue to build a skilled healthcare workforce right here in the Berkshires, that county's largest employer, Berkshire Health Systems, has launched a series of workforce development pipeline programs that are opening new career paths for hundreds of nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Even more importantly, the creation of those skilled jobs will expand and deliver vital healthcare services to patients and communities throughout the region.
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
