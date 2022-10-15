Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’
ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Setting the Standard On Defense
ATHENS - Over the last several years, when you think of elite defense in college football, you think of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. In an era where offense is king, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to play outstanding defense every single season. After building one of the best defenses in college football history last year, leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Kirby Smart’s defense is once again one of the best in college football.
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
Clemson football's Sheridan Jones returns from 'definitely scary' injury vs. Florida State
CLEMSON – It had been almost a month since Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones suffered the first of two stingers, a more common name for nerve injuries to the neck and shoulder areas. As he warmed up for last week’s game at Florida State, he couldn’t help but wonder...
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll Update
As expected, Georgia dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs won in a 55-0 shutout for their 100th Homecoming. They also hold on to their No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Check out the Top 10 Gallery Below. 6. Alabama. 8. TCU. 10. Oregon.
FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson
FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Dewayne Coleman
Dewayne Coleman, 80, of Dawsonville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence following a period of declining health. Born February 24, 1942, Dewayne had been a resident of Dawsonville most of his life and had also lived in Atlanta. He attended Lanier Christian Church in Gainesville, Georgia and was a member of Chamblee Sardis Masonic Lodge #444 F & AM. Also a member of the Shriners, Dewayne served as President of the Tucker Shrine Club and served with the Yaarab Roadrunners, taking many children back and forth to the Shriners Hospital. For many years he worked as a commercial truck driver, both long-haul and local, and worked as volunteer security during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He had a soft heart for animals and loved his pets dearly. An avid outdoorsman, Dewayne had a servant’s heart and loved to cook for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tallman and Lucile Coleman and an infant daughter.
Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff
The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
Herbert Milton Rish. Jr.
Herbert Milton Rish, Jr., age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Rish was born on November 17, 1948, in Alabama, to the late Herbert Milton Rish, Sr. and Alma McComsey Rish. He was a retired senior banker and a veteran of the United States Army. Herbert was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Lee; and 2 angel grandbabies.
Driver killed when car overturns south of Homer
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck late Saturday in Banks County. Troopers responded to the single-car wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 near McDonald Circle shortly after 11:15 Saturday night. GSP officials reported the southbound Nissan 350Z failed to negotiate a...
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
Moped driver seriously injured in Cleveland wreck
A moped driver was seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Cleveland. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, the moped was traveling south around 7 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue crossed in front of it. The driver of the northbound Nissan was attempting to turn left onto Campbell Street and troopers say the driver failed to yield.
Alpharetta man dies after fall from Yonah Mountain in White County
The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Alpharetta man who reportedly fell from the top of Yonah Mountain on Sunday. White County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Hammond said the victim fell from the top/rock face side of the mountain. The case is still open...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Gainesville schools announce hiring of armed security guards
Students in Gainesville will see a new addition when they arrive to school Tuesday morning as armed guards will now be positioned at each of the Gainesville City Schools. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, it was announced that ten armed security guards had been hired by the school system. Each elementary and middle school was assigned one armed guard, with two assigned to Gainesville High School.
