ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Houseguest
3d ago

Some of these thefts have to be happening inside the post office and through or by the mail carrier. I have entirely too much mail disappearing

Reply
2
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio found 75 cases of voter fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and then-Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in Dayton’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Phony PayPal messages sent to multiple central Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay close attention to this. Better Call 4 got a call about a scam making the rounds, in which the caller said he got an email, that appeared to be from PayPal, of an invoice for […]
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights

Election integrity has become a more politicizied topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General rejects petition to raise the state’s minimum wage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the state...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism.  Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Ballots Filled With GOP Election Deniers

Ohio’s upcoming elections are flush with Republicans who denied the reality of the last one. In races for Congress, statewide offices, and seats in the state legislature, Republicans up and down the ballot have alleged voter fraud in 2020. In some cases, they baselessly claimed the scale of the fraud was enough to tip the scale for President Joe Biden to win over predecessor Donald Trump in 2020.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy