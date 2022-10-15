Read full article on original website
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
Ohio Secretary of State says 75 people voted twice in 2020 election
Ohio election officials are making sure every vote counts and no illegal votes slip through. The secretary of state said 75 people double-voted in Ohio and another state and could face consequences. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked with Montgomery County election leaders and voters about the push for fairness...
Ohio found 75 cases of voter fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
WLWT 5
75 people facing further prosecution after casting second ballot in Ohio during 2020 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seventy-five people are facing potential further prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors after being referred by Ohio's Secretary of State. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all violations occurred during the 2020 general election and include individuals who allegedly voted outside of Ohio...
Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and then-Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in Dayton’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.
Phony PayPal messages sent to multiple central Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay close attention to this. Better Call 4 got a call about a scam making the rounds, in which the caller said he got an email, that appeared to be from PayPal, of an invoice for […]
wnewsj.com
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights
Election integrity has become a more politicizied topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
WLWT 5
9mm found in diaper bag dropped off with baby at Symmes Township day care
SYMMES, Ohio — A day care worker found a handgun in a diaper bag with a loaded round in the chamber. The diaper bag that was dropped off along with a 1-year-old baby Monday at the Youthland Academy day care center in Symmes Township, police said. Police said the...
Which Ohio candidates have denied or questioned 2020 presidential election results?
A number of candidates seeking elected seats in Ohio on Nov. 8 have challenged or cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General rejects petition to raise the state’s minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the state...
How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism. Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
wosu.org
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
WLWT 5
Forest Park passes ordinance making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The city of Forest Park, Ohio is making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor. On Monday night, city council members passed an ordinance removing penalties for the offense. It's only for amounts up to 200 grams. According to the ordinance, Ohio has already reduced penalties for...
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
WOUB
AEP wants regulators to lower reliability standards to allow for longer, more frequent outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — AEP Ohio is asking state regulators to lower their standards to allow for longer and more frequent power outage interruptions. But consumer advocates representing manufacturers and residential electric customers, and staff at an Ohio regulatory agency are pushing back. “We believe that the grid should...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Ballots Filled With GOP Election Deniers
Ohio’s upcoming elections are flush with Republicans who denied the reality of the last one. In races for Congress, statewide offices, and seats in the state legislature, Republicans up and down the ballot have alleged voter fraud in 2020. In some cases, they baselessly claimed the scale of the fraud was enough to tip the scale for President Joe Biden to win over predecessor Donald Trump in 2020.
Ohio’s 2022 downticket races: How to decide who gets your vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—With early voting underway in Ohio starting this week, most of the focus has been on the state’s races for U.S. Senate, governor, and Ohio Supreme Court. But there are four other statewide executive offices on the ballot as well: attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.
