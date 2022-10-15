Friday Scoreboard – October 14
MLB PLAYOFFS
Guardians 4, Yankees 2 F/10
Phillies 9, Braves 1
COLLEGE SOCCER
SDSU 1, Oral Roberts 0
Augustana 2, St. Cloud State 0
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Augustana 3, Minot State 0
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7
Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14
Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20
Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22
Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8
Canton def. Custer, forfeit
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22
Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19
Deuel 26, Redfield 13
Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Castlewood 26
Faith 42, Stanley County 16
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 14
Garretson 33, Centerville 14
Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12
Hanson 45, Colome 14
Harrisburg 41, Brookings 7
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Britton-Hecla 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hot Springs 42, Hill City 0
Howard 45, Chester 7
Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0
Kadoka Area 56, New Underwood 6
Kimball/White Lake 53, Bennett County 0
Lead-Deadwood 53, Lakota Tech 30
Leola/Frederick 56, Faulkton 34
Lower Brule 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0
Lyman 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 7
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 0
Milbank 16, Chamberlain 8
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16
Mitchell 21, Huron 14
Mobridge-Pollock 30, Groton Area 12
Philip 50, White River 0
Pierre 35, Tea Area 30
Potter County 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Red Cloud 48, Winnebago, Neb. 42
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Belle Fourche 7
Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Brandon Valley 14
Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Rapid City Central 7
Sioux Valley 29, Flandreau 13
Sisseton 20, Baltic 6
St. Francis Indian 26, Pine Ridge 6
Sturgis Brown 27, Douglas 0
Sully Buttes 32, Corsica/Stickney 14
Todd County 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 22
Tri-Valley 48, Wagner 6
Vermillion 28, Madison 20
Warner 55, Northwestern 0
Watertown 26, Spearfish 7
Waverly-South Shore 55, Langford 0
West Central 38, Lennox 16
Winner 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Rapid City Christian 6
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 28, West Fork, Sheffield 6
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Atlantic 55, Saydel 6
B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0
Ballard 35, Algona 19
Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0
Boone def. Perry, forfeit
CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20
Camanche 31, Tipton 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3
Centerville 44, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Central Lyon 62, Okoboji, Milford 6
Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7
Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 26
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Des Moines, East 6
Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 6
Denver 43, South Hardin 26
Des Moines Christian def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Valley, West Des Moines 3
Earlham 42, Riverside, Oakland 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13
East Mills 69, Stanton 8
East Sac County 21, West Monona 16
Easton Valley 62, Kee, Lansing 12
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Fort Dodge 28, Denison-Schleswig 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Collins-Maxwell 14
Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Harlan 56, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12
Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8
Hinton 26, South O’Brien, Paullina 6
Independence 21, West Delaware, Manchester 20
Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Lone Tree 22
Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7
LeMars 38, Spencer 28
Lenox 28, Fremont Mills, Tabor 2
Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Davenport, Central 0
Lynnville-Sully 48, Belle Plaine 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Beckman, Dyersville 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Madrid 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 8
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, Sidney 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Seymour 42
Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0
Monticello 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 28
Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14
Nevada 16, Humboldt 8
New London 72, H-L-V, Victor 14
Newell-Fonda def. Ar-We-Va, Westside, forfeit
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Union 27
North Fayette Valley 48, Oelwein 0
North Polk, Alleman 28, Gilbert 0
Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20
PCM, Monroe 28, Roland-Story, Story City 13
Pekin 35, Highland, Riverside 8
Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 2
Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Pleasant Valley 49, Dubuque, Senior 7
Regina, Iowa City 26, Durant-Bennett 12
Ridge View 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28
Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20
Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0
Sioux City, North 70, Sioux City, West 0
South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12
South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Eagle Grove 14
Southeast Polk 42, Ankeny Centennial 16
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 67, Lamoni 24
Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Glidden-Ralston 6
Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0
Tri-Center, Neola 40, Westwood, Sloan 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 73, West Central, Maynard 32
Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20
Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8
Van Meter 54, AC/GC 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Tri-County, Thornburg 10
Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Jesup 6
Wapello 45, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Webster City 55, Storm Lake 7
West Branch 54, Wilton 7
West Central Valley, Stuart 17, Interstate 35,Truro 13
West Hancock, Britt 52, North Butler, Greene 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Griswold 16
West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Cherokee, Washington 12
West Marshall, State Center 47, Albia 0
West Sioux 68, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10
Williamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys, North English 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Missouri Valley 14
Woodward-Granger 55, Manson Northwest Webster 6
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
PREP FOOTBALL
Ada-Borup 52, Underwood 34
Adrian/Ellsworth 48, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Albany 34, Foley 0
Andover 46, Monticello 7
Annandale 42, Princeton 20
Bagley 32, Fosston 6
Becker 49, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Bemidji 29, St. Cloud Tech 13
Bloomington Kennedy 7, SMB-Wolfpack 0
Blue Earth Area 52, Norwood-Young America 21
Centennial 8, Minnetonka 7
Chaska 14, Robbinsdale Armstrong 7
Columbia Heights 26, Minneapolis Roosevelt 8
Coon Rapids 56, Cambridge-Isanti 20
Cretin-Derham Hall 24, Two Rivers 12
Cromwell 10, McGregor 8
Dassel-Cokato 28, Litchfield 14
DeLaSalle 6, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Duluth Denfeld 20, Duluth East 19
Eagan 13, Burnsville 3
East Ridge 42, Eastview 14
Eden Prairie 42, Edina 16
Elk River 58, Alexandria 29
Fertile-Beltrami 42, Blackduck 12
Forest Lake 47, Roseville 14
Fridley 44, St. Paul Como Park 0
Hill-Murray 28, South St. Paul 12
Holdingford 42, Montevideo 21
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Minnewaska 16
Hutchinson 40, Delano 7
Irondale 33, Robbinsdale Cooper 27
Jackson County Central 12, Pipestone 7
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Red Wing 7
La Crescent 42, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Windom 8
Lake Park-Audubon 44, Warroad 22
Lanesboro 57, Mabel-Canton 30
Mahnomen/Waubun 38, Menahga 6
Mahtomedi 38, Simley 13
Mankato West 42, Northfield 0
Maple Grove 30, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Minneapolis North 38, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Paynesville 22
Mound Westonka 42, St. Paul Central 0
Nevis 56, Park Christian 8
New London-Spicer 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12
New Ulm 35, Belle Plaine 28
Orono 21, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13
Ortonville 52, Hillcrest Lutheran 14
Pelican Rapids 50, Roseau 6
Red Lake County 26, Polk County West 0
Redwood Valley 30, Sibley East 6
Rochester Century 34, Rochester John Marshall 14
Rochester Mayo 57, Austin 26
Rogers 31, Buffalo 13
Rosemount 27, Prior Lake 17
Rothsay 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Royalton 22, Rockford 15
Sauk Centre 13, Melrose 7
St. Agnes 24, Concordia Academy 13
St. James Area 20, Wabasso 0
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 57, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0
St. Peter 7, Tri-City United 3
Stillwater 35, Mounds View 7
Thief River Falls 43, Pequot Lakes 42
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Sleepy Eye 8
Two Harbors 59, Hibbing 14
Upsala/Swanville 23, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Waconia 55, St. Louis Park 7
Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 12
Wayzata 42, Blaine 7
Wayzata 42, Blaine 7
