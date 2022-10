PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Monday night was historic in Providence. East Greenwich star Alex Mega scored her 100th career goal, the first of two on the night, en route to the Avengers 2-1 OT victory at LaSalle. The all-stater Mega scored her second goal in OT which was the game-winner. Mega is set to play Division […]

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO