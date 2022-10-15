STORRS, Conn. - We are excited to be bringing back the Kyle Milliken Memorial Run (KMMR) in person this year! The KMMR will be held November 12, 2022 at 10am. We will run the traditional Bone Mill Run with one small change. The new course will start and finish near the UConn Husky Dog on Hillside Road and will run through the center of campus and by The Veterans Memorial before connecting with the traditional 'Bone Mill Run'. This will be the first time since 2019 the memorial run will be held in person on the UConn Campus in Storrs.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO