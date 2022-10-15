ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

University of Connecticut

UConn Dedicates Nancy Stevens Field on Diane Wright Way

STORRS, Conn. - Former University of Connecticut head field hockey coaches Diane Wright and Nancy Stevens combined to win five NCAA Division I National Championships, over 900 games, and most importantly, made a positive impact on the lives of countless UConn student-athletes. The duo were trailblazers in collegiate athletics, and tirelessly and effectively advocated for a more equitable experience for women in sports throughout their hall of fame careers.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

No. 13 FH Wins In Thrilling Shootout vs BC

STORRS, Conn - The No.13 UConn field hockey team (10-4) beat Boston College (6-8) in an exciting shootout on Sunday afternoon, amid a large crowd of alumni. Julia Bressler opened early for the Huskies, scoring her seventh goal of the season. The two sides remained tied at 1 through the second half and during both overtime periods.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

WSOC Loses Against Bulldogs

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (7-6-1, 3-4 BIG EAST) lost 2-0 to the Butler Bulldogs (7-7-1, 4-3 BIG EAST) on Sunday afternoon at Morrone Stadium. The Bulldogs jumped on the Huskies in the first half with a goal at the 11:08 mark from Abigail Isger and then got an own goal five and a half minutes later to take the two-goal lead.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Men's Basketball To Hold Blue/White Night On Oct. 24

STORRS, Conn. -- UConn men's basketball fans will get the chance to catch a glimpse of the 2022-23 Huskies as they prepare for the upcoming season at Blue/White Night on Monday, Oct. 24, starting at 7 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion. The event is open to the public and free of...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

2022 Kyle Milken Run Scheduled for Nov. 12

STORRS, Conn. - We are excited to be bringing back the Kyle Milliken Memorial Run (KMMR) in person this year! The KMMR will be held November 12, 2022 at 10am. We will run the traditional Bone Mill Run with one small change. The new course will start and finish near the UConn Husky Dog on Hillside Road and will run through the center of campus and by The Veterans Memorial before connecting with the traditional 'Bone Mill Run'. This will be the first time since 2019 the memorial run will be held in person on the UConn Campus in Storrs.
STORRS, CT

