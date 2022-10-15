Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers launches bus tour to close reelection bid
It might not be a normal field trip —or a Magic School Bus — but Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will launch a 10-day bus trip throughout the state on Oct. 27. The Democratic governor, a former educator and statewide Superintendent of Public Instruction, is set to travel the state in a school bus. This will be his "Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour," according to Evers' campaign.
Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
Michels on abortion ban: 'I will never arrest a doctor,' but cops should
When gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he wouldn’t arrest doctors for violating Wisconsin’s abortion ban, he meant it — literally. Michels was asked during a Tuesday Q&A at the Milwaukee Rotary Club whether the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure should remain in place. Michels has...
State Debate: Kenosha and Racine papers join in State Journal's endorsement of Mandela Barnes
Both the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times, fellow Lee newspapers with the Wisconsin State Journal, reprint the State Journal's endorsement of Mandela Barnes over incumbent Ron Johnson for the U.S. Senate. The editorial insists that Barnes is so much better for Wisconsin. Columnist Bill Kaplan writes that promising...
Explainer: How would universal school choice work in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, has named several “top” policy priorities since winning the party's Aug. 9 primary: preventing crime in Milwaukee, creating jobs, “election integrity” and outlawing perceived critical race theory in schools. But the “top priority” the construction executive has provided the...
Opinion | Climate issue could help Dems win
With three weeks to go until Election Day, all signs point to close elections, both here in Wisconsin and across the country. Hanging in the balance is control of Congress and numerous state offices. While surveys indicate that the issues of the economy, abortion rights, crime and threats to democracy...
Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
Letter | Bullies taking over Wisconsin
Dear Editor: When I was in school, I was bullied, ignored and harassed for being a kind, compassionate person. I was even the victim of a prank by a male student who now is a police officer. Bullies are taking over and I am feeling so lost in Wisconsin. Brad...
