Hudson Valley Post

NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality

If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
WIBX 950

The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
96.1 The Breeze

Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money

The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
WIBX 950

Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?

Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
96.1 The Breeze

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
WIBX 950

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
WIBX 950

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers

As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $31.3 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved funding packages in support of wastewater and drinking water projects totaling more than $43.1 million. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies.
96.9 WOUR

What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?

I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
