Junction City organization receives 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant
Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas, including one from Junction City, as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. The grant partner from Junction City is Kansas-Oklahoma Conference, United Church of...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Jimmy Lee; 55; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Match Day results in Junction City
---- Donations have been strong for the Geary Community Match Day. Just before 11 a.m. the coordinator, Calvin Pottberg, noted that there had been donations totaling $165,000. For every dollar pledged 50 cents can be added to the total. ---- Geary Community Match Day sponsored by the Greater Geary Community...
Retired school personnel get an update on the Food Pantry
Members of the Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel got an update Friday on local food needs from Geary County Food Pantry Director Debbie Johns. She said that "those in need of food include seasonal employees, young military families, those struggling with addiction and sometimes school district professionals who are unemployed during the summer months."
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
American Legion will host a fundraiser breakfast
Fresh Start Emergency Shelter will benefit from a fundraiser breakfast at the American Legion Post 45 in Junction City this Saturday from 7-10 a.m. The menu will range from biscuits and gravy to scrambled eggs and hash browns. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Women-owned businesses in Council Grove
“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City is celebrating Native American Heritage month with a series of events held from Saturday, October 22 to Monday, November 21. Entitled Native November: Sharing America’s First Stories, this period is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native People.
WIBW
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Kansas Public Radio
Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Topeka ramp scheduled to be closed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pavement repairs will close the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to Topeka Blvd. in North Topeka, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced the closure on Monday, with the warning that there will be no detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to […]
WIBW
Libertarian Party of Kansas holds executive committee meeting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Libertarian Party of Kansas executive committee met in person Saturday in Topeka. With several Libertarian candidates on the ballot this year, they focused on what needs to be done for the upcoming election. The Libertarian Party will be represented in several races. Seth Cordell is...
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
JCPD will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Junction City Police Department will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The public may bring unused or any expired prescriptions to Dillon' at 618 West 6th Street.
Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Scott Anglemyer is a 1985 graduate of Emporia State University. He was a member of the Emporia State University debate team for four years. Earlier this year, […] The post Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Aggravated child endangerment suspect back in Lyon County District Court for hearing this week
A preliminary hearing is slated this week in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. The hearing is set for 3 pm Friday before Judge Doug Jones....
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
Large fire springs up in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a large fire near Downtown Topeka. A large fire has been reported in the 700 block of Polk Street by Shawnee County Dispatch. The fire was first reported at 6:53 p.m. The home had been involved in two previous fires. A 27 News Reporter at […]
