Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson College Drumline joins the Detroit Lions Drumline for Percussion Concussion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drumlines from East Jackson, Jackson, Lumen Christi, Mason, Michigan Center, Napoleon, Northwest, Springport, and Western high schools will be performing at the Percussion Concussion event on Thursday, Nov. 3. The drumlines will be joining the Detroit Lions Drumline on the Potter Center’s Harold Sheffer Music Hall...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

MSU and Michigan to Play at Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For just the second time since they began playing in 1898, Michigan and Michigan State will play their annual football game at night. This year’s matchup is set for Saturday, October 29th with a 7:30pm kick off in Ann Arbor and ABC will televise. Both teams have byes this week. Michigan is 7-0 and MSU is 3-4 but has beaten Michigan the past two years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Another Big Ten Honor For Windmon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third time this season, Michigan State defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon has been named the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Windmon registered 11 tackles and a pass interception in the Spartans’ 34-28 double overtime win at home this past Saturday against Wisconsin. He was named to similar honors in the first two games of the season, home wins over Western Michigan and Akron.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Snow arrives in Michigan and celebrating a classic treat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews the gusty winds that are possible for Tuesday and where the snow has already fallen. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the possibility of new condos coming to Delta Township, Toys ‘R Us returns - in a way, and how to celebrate a classic treat. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE

