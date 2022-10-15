Orlando Bloom recently opened up and revealed details about a horrifying past "near-death" experience he had. For World Mental Health Day, the Lord of the Rings star took to Instagram to reflect on a situation he lived through at 19 years old, and how it impacted his mental health. "I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still intact," Bloom said in an Oct. 10 Instagram video sponsored by UNICEF. "And when I was in the hospital, I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again. That was really the beginning of what was a long and painful journey for me into recognizing and understanding some of the patterns that had been in my life that led to me having numerous accidents."

1 DAY AGO