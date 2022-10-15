Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle talked about one of her earliest TV roles on Tuesday's episode of her Archetypes podcast. On the show, Markle and guests break down stereotypes and preconceptions that are often harmful to women in media or in the workplace. This week, Markle and Paris Hilton discussed the "bimbo" archetype, and how Markle began to feel like the but of the joke during her time on Deal or No Deal.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Offers Personal Update Amidst Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 began a little awkward for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are in the process pf getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater said she surrounded herself with friends who support her. "I...
'Sister Wives': Christine Leaves Daughter Truely 'Heartbroken' After Making Big Mistake
Christine Brown believes she "broke" her daughter Truely's heart after mistakenly telling her daughter about her decision to leave the 12-year-old's father, Kody Brown, and move to Utah. While the former Sister Wives couple agreed to wait and tell their youngest daughter about the major changes to their family together, Christine accidentally lets it slip while on the phone with her older daughter Mykelti in Sunday's episode of the TLC show.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods revealed on Instagram that his life since leaving the show has not been drama-free. Woods, 37, passed out and collapsed during the Oct. 17 episode. As audiences finally saw his dramatic exit play out, Woods showed a picture of his foot still in a cast. He has not walked in months, the former Bachelorette contestant shared.
'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'
Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.
'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite on Prom Night
One night after Selma Blair's emotional departure from Dancing With the Stars, another celebrity was sent packing. Tuesday night's special episode saw scores and votes from Monday's installment carried over to determine which couples would face elimination. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
One Reality TV Pro Reportedly Wants to Quit His Show
Giovanni Pernice is reportedly considering hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly Come Dancing following his earliest exit from the BBC show in eight years following rumors of trouble between him and celebrity partner Richie Anderson. Sources close to the reigning Strictly champion told The Sun that Pernice is "embarrassed" about being second out in the competition after last year's win with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Orlando Bloom Reveals Details About His Horrifying 'Near-Death' Experience
Orlando Bloom recently opened up and revealed details about a horrifying past "near-death" experience he had. For World Mental Health Day, the Lord of the Rings star took to Instagram to reflect on a situation he lived through at 19 years old, and how it impacted his mental health. "I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still intact," Bloom said in an Oct. 10 Instagram video sponsored by UNICEF. "And when I was in the hospital, I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again. That was really the beginning of what was a long and painful journey for me into recognizing and understanding some of the patterns that had been in my life that led to me having numerous accidents."
Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic
Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
Fans of 'The Kardashians' Call out Hulu for Editing Kim Kardashian's Business Advice Backlash
The Kardashians viewers have some thoughts about the recent episode of the Hulu series. The episode in question followed the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian's comments about work that she made during the family's interview with Variety. Some Reddit users noted that the show edited out a part of Kim's statement, and they're speaking out about it.
Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Used an Emotionally Abusive Tactic to Prevent Olivia Wilde From Seeing Harry Styles
Jason Sudeikis allegedly threw himself under Olivia Wilde's car to stop her from leaving to see Harry Styles, a former nanny who worked for the couple claimed in a new interview published Monday. The Don't Worry Darling director was allegedly trying to bring Styles a salad with her "special dressing," when Sudeikis tried to stop her. Sudeikis and Wilde quickly released a joint statement calling the nanny's claims "false and scurrilous accusations."
Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Learned of Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Relationship via Apple Watch
Jason Sudeikis reportedly learned about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles when he saw flirtatious messages on her Apple Watch. The exes' former nanny claims in a new interview with The Daily Mail that the Ted Lasso star stumbled upon the texts between Wilde and Styles when she left it behind while filming Don't Worry Darling, which stars Styles.
'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair Exits Show Due to Health Issues
Selma Blair has exited Dancing With the Stars due to her ongoing health issues. While Blair has been open about the struggles of competing on the show as someone with multiple sclerosis, the news still came as a surprise to DWTS viewers. She ended her run with one final performance alongside pro partner Sasha Farber at the end of the broadcast. The judges gave the couple a perfect score — all 10s.
Tia Mowry Feels 'Blessed' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is opening up about how she's been feeling since it was announced that she split from Cory Hardrict. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mowry is feeling "blessed" amidst the breakup. It was announced in early October that Mowry and Hardrict had split after 14 years of marriage. When asked...
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Speaks out About Ending Engagement With Jaylan Mobley
Leah Messer is "refocusing and transitioning" into her next chapter following the end of the Teen Mom star's engagement to former fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The MTV star took to Twitter Monday to address speculation over the end of her relationship following a report from The Sun claiming Mobley was unfaithful.
Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Hasn't Chosen Her Son's Name Yet
Khloé Kardashian may not have officially chosen a name for her son yet. Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian shared videos of a Halloween-themed gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian sent her. The gingerbread house featured her own name and that of her 4-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. However, her son was referred to as "Baby."
'7 Little Johnstons': Jonah and Ashley Discuss Getting Back Together in Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek
After taking months apart, Jonah Johnston and his girlfriend Ashley are ready to give their relationship another chance. Jonah and Ashley reunite for the first time in months to discuss ending their break in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale, and Ashley is pleasantly surprised by what she sees.
