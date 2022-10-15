HARAHAN, La. – On the final day of the Colonial Lanes Classic the Prairie View A&M University bowling team ended on a high note to close out the classic. ""It was good for the team to finish on a good note winning our last match on Sunday," head PVAMU bowling coach Glenn White said. This was certainly a fact-finding mission this weekend. I was able to evaluate where individuals were in their progression and what roles they may play in the line-up. Hopefully it opened their eyes to see how much harder they have to work to improve. We are definitely a work in progress but I believe we have some good to take from this tournament that will help us through the season."

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO