NOLA.com
Farmer Football 5: New playoff structure creates late-season drama
If the playoffs started this week, Slidell would have a bye in the first round. I’ll forgive Tigers fans if they are unfamiliar with the concept of a first-round playoff bye, but with the new look LHSAA playoff brackets, that’s the brave new world that even the nonselect schools (read as St. Tammany Parish Public schools) live in.
NOLA.com
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season
East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
NOLA.com
LSU-Tulane might make for a good game — so why don't they play anymore? There are reasons.
Tulane is off to its best start since 1998, having won six of its first seven games to sneak into The Associated Press Top 25. LSU, coming off an ugly loss to Tennessee, put together its best offensive performance in a 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Which...
fox8live.com
Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
pvpanthers.com
Bowling Closes Out Colonial Lanes Classic on a Good Note
HARAHAN, La. – On the final day of the Colonial Lanes Classic the Prairie View A&M University bowling team ended on a high note to close out the classic. ""It was good for the team to finish on a good note winning our last match on Sunday," head PVAMU bowling coach Glenn White said. This was certainly a fact-finding mission this weekend. I was able to evaluate where individuals were in their progression and what roles they may play in the line-up. Hopefully it opened their eyes to see how much harder they have to work to improve. We are definitely a work in progress but I believe we have some good to take from this tournament that will help us through the season."
KPLC TV
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin Kamara
A lawsuit has been filed against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in the Civil District Court of New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of their client, Darnell Greene, listed as "Plaintiff". The court document is petitioning for civil damages based on the assault and battery charges against Alvin Kamara, listed as "Defendant".
NOLA.com
What is going into the Tulane hospital building? University officials detail plans for the space
After LCMC announced plans last week to buy Tulane Medical Center and move most patient services to other hospitals, interest shot up in the specifics of what the university plans to do with the 1.4 million square foot New Orleans health center and parking structures. University officials say plans are...
These are the most expensive places to live in Louisiana
The cost of everything seems to be going up and a new survey finds monthly expenses for people living in New Orleans outpace the national average.
theadvocate.com
With over 750 punchlines sent in, Check out the WINNER and FINALISTS in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
Wow! We received 759 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This one could have gone in so many different directions… and it certainly did! Check out the winner and finalists below. Funny stuff, everyone. Nice job. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do,...
NOLA.com
Brother Martin High School renders opinion on alumnus of the year
Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, a member of the Brother Martin High School Class of 1978, has been named the school's 2023 alumnus of the year. Engelhardt is a circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, appointed by President Donald J. Trump. He was previously appointed...
NOLA.com
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
verylocal.com
It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all
Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
Krewe of Boo set to roll down traditional parade route for the first time since 2018
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Boo is set to kick off Saturday night in New Orleans. The annual Halloween spooktacular hasn’t rolled on its traditional route since 2018. The Hard Rock building collapse shortened the parade route in 2019, Covid-19 canceled Boo in 2020, and last year, the parade was forced to ditch the canal street leg at the last minute.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
