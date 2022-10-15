ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Farmer Football 5: New playoff structure creates late-season drama

If the playoffs started this week, Slidell would have a bye in the first round. I’ll forgive Tigers fans if they are unfamiliar with the concept of a first-round playoff bye, but with the new look LHSAA playoff brackets, that’s the brave new world that even the nonselect schools (read as St. Tammany Parish Public schools) live in.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season

East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pvpanthers.com

Bowling Closes Out Colonial Lanes Classic on a Good Note

HARAHAN, La. – On the final day of the Colonial Lanes Classic the Prairie View A&M University bowling team ended on a high note to close out the classic. ""It was good for the team to finish on a good note winning our last match on Sunday," head PVAMU bowling coach Glenn White said. This was certainly a fact-finding mission this weekend. I was able to evaluate where individuals were in their progression and what roles they may play in the line-up. Hopefully it opened their eyes to see how much harder they have to work to improve. We are definitely a work in progress but I believe we have some good to take from this tournament that will help us through the season."
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
KPLC TV

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tina Howell

Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin Kamara

A lawsuit has been filed against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in the Civil District Court of New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of their client, Darnell Greene, listed as "Plaintiff". The court document is petitioning for civil damages based on the assault and battery charges against Alvin Kamara, listed as "Defendant".
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School renders opinion on alumnus of the year

Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, a member of the Brother Martin High School Class of 1978, has been named the school's 2023 alumnus of the year. Engelhardt is a circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, appointed by President Donald J. Trump. He was previously appointed...
METAIRIE, LA
verylocal.com

It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all

Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy