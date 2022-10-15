NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway will be closed for two days as crews work on refreshing the pavement markings. According to Charleston County, public works crews will be on site from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which will impact the flow of traffic.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO