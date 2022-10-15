Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
norfolkneradio.com
KETV.com
Nebraska football: Kickoff time set for Huskers vs. Illinois on Oct. 29
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's game against Illinois will kick off at 2:30 p.m., the Big Ten announced Monday. After a bye week, the Huskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) will host the Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1) on Oct. 29 at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/16): Huskers grab sweep, Creighton wins in 5
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept Northwestern, Creighton won in five, Missouri grabbed an SEC win and Iowa took Penn State to a fifth set in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
KETV.com
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
Nebraska Football: Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘in play’ for the Huskers
Is Bill O’Brien preparing to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide in order to become the next head coach of the Nebraska football team? Fox analyst Bruce Feldman thinks he’s the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is definitely “in play” for the Huskers. Feldman appeared during Fox’s broadcast...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 18 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
WOWT
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
3 News Now
First Cold Blast Of The Season
All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 65 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average. We start with the cold first. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s...
News Channel Nebraska
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
KETV.com
Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day
OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
