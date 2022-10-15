STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River. Crews responded to Bukolt Park around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday. It was reported that two 23-year-old men were clinging to the top of their overturned boat. The men had lifejackets in the boat but were unable to reach them. One of the men then slipped further into the water.

