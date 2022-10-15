Read full article on original website
Wausau area births, Oct. 18
Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022. Christopher and Kaylee Heitz...
Editorial: If it really is about the students, WIAA must reverse Amherst decision
The 14 senior Amherst Falcons on Friday played what might (wrongly) be the last game of their high school careers. With their teammates, they played it like champions—besting the Stratford Tigers 28-21 with a degree of dignity and class most adults wouldn’t have been able to muster under the same circumstances.
Amherst Appeals WIAA Football Playoff Ban In Court
AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Tomorrow River School District has filed for a temporary injunction in Portage County Court over a WIAA decision that bans the Amherst High School football team from participating in the playoffs which begin later this week. The school was found to have used an...
Amherst Loses Appeal Against WIAA, Falcons Ineligible for Football Playoffs
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Portage County Judge has thrown out an appeal made by the Tomorrow River School District against a decision that shut the Amherst football team out of the playoffs for playing an ineligible player. WAOW TV reports that the judge sided with the Wisconsin...
Holmen, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
High School Football Playoff Pairings Set
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The WIAA released the pairings for the first round of the high school football playoffs that begin this Friday. Here are the matchups for area teams that qualified. Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau West. DC Everest at Hudson. Pulaski at Marshfield. Lakeland at Medford. Merrill...
Two Rescued From Water In Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Three duck hunters assisted in rescuing two 23-year-olds who were clinging to their capsized boat on the Wisconsin River near Bukolt Park in Stevens Point on Tuesday morning. At 5:55 a.m. Portage County Communications center received a dispatch call of a capsized boat in...
BREAKING- Amherst Football Injunction Denied
The injunction requested by Amherst High School was denied. The question raised was about a student who had played football at Manawa in the 2018-2019 school year while being home-schooled, then attended Stevens Point Christian Academy in the 2019-2020 school year before transferring to Amherst for the 2020-2021 through 2022-2023 school year. Under WIAA rules student-athletes are eligible for 8 consecutive semesters of high school athletics.
Best high school mascots in America, championship round: Meet the contenders
Twelve teams survived the grueling bracket round and will compete to reign as supreme ruler of the mascot-verse
Wood County Sheriff Investigating Death in Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man after his body was found outside a shed in Port Edwards. Officers received a tip about the body on Saturday, October 15th, and responded to the residents along with the county coroner’s office.
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River. Crews responded to Bukolt Park around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday. It was reported that two 23-year-old men were clinging to the top of their overturned boat. The men had lifejackets in the boat but were unable to reach them. One of the men then slipped further into the water.
Explosion injures several Wisconsin teens over the weekend
SHAWANO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Several teens are hurt after a bonfire explosion in Shawano County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened at a home in the town of Maple Grove where a number of people had gathered for a bonfire Friday night. Deputies say...
GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims
Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to support victims who were burned after a bonfire explosion Friday.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser issued a proclamation last week to recognize White Cane Day, which raises awareness for the needs of blind and low-vision people who are using the city sidewalks and crosswalks to get around town. “Making sure people realize that there...
Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in. None bigger than their annual corn maze. “Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year...
