Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers had one of the most disappointing postseason performances in baseball history, dropping three straight games to the Padres to lose the NLDS, 3-1, and head home much earlier than anticipated for a long offseason. For a lot of fans (and...
Dodgers Polls: Fans Call for New Leadership on LA Bench, Want Roberts Out
A lot can be said about the ending to a disappointing season for the Dodgers. The team was poised to be one of the greatest Dodgers teams of all time and looked stacked in all positions throughout the regular season. Of course, none of that matters when you reach the...
Dodgers: Fans Blame Series on Roberts’ Decisions
The question all season long was if Roberts could help pull this team to a World Series title after only claiming one in his past 7 postseason runs. And once again he fell short of the goal, much sooner than many expected from the team who won 111 regular season games.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Shares About Season’s “Disappointing” Ending
Saturday night’s game has resulted in a loss of words for Dodgers fans, players, and coaches except, Freddie Freeman, who had a few thoughts to share after the loss. Freeman, who joined the team right after the lockout, shared the same end goal as his new teammates: to win a World Series.
Which Former Dodgers are Still Playing This October?
As you might have heard, the Dodgers are done playing baseball for the year after being eliminated by the Padres in the NLDS. For some Dodger fans, that will mean turning off the TV for the rest of October and pretending the playoffs are over. But for many of you, you’ll still want to watch baseball until the very end, sometime between November 1 and November 5.
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager
Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove’s Words Should Make You Think MLB Has a Playoff Problem
The newly designed postseason for 2022 featured a brand-new round of games, where instead of two teams in each league playing a single game for the final spot in the Division Series, four teams in each league took part in a Wild Card Series to earn the final two spots in the DS. The two divisions in each league with the best records got a bye in that first round, going straight to the DS.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Named Finalists for NL Hank Aaron Award
In 1999, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron hitting his 715th home run to pass Babe Ruth as the all-time home run king, Major League Baseball established the Hank Aaron Award to honor the “most outstanding regular-season offensive performer from each league,” according to MLB. On...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Says Giants Will Pursue Trea Turner in Free Agency this Winter
The MLB playoff is full steam ahead but that won’t stop pundits from talking about next years free agency. Big players are set to hit the market with their futures remaining unknown and among the top talent brings Trea Turner and his future team. It was speculated that although...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Dodges Question About Cody Bellinger’s Future in LA
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger didn’t get the start in center field on Saturday night against the Padres, despite San Diego sending right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove to the mound. Instead, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to go with Trayce Thompson in center and Chris Taylor in left. The decision was...
Dodgers Postseason Post Mortem, Reactions to Shocking Early Exit | Blue Heaven Podcast
The guys let it all out following the Dodgers’ shocking and embarrassing NLDS loss to the Padres. We lay in to Dave Roberts and another postseason of head-scratching moves, plus the non-existent LA offense. LISTEN. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM. SUBSCRIBE. PLEASE rate and review our show (positively is preferred)...
Dodgers Fans Describing the 2022 Season in 3 Words is Frustrating and Heartbreaking
Losing in the postseason is tough for players. Several Dodgers waxed poetic about the proverbial rug being pulled out from under them almost unexpectedly. You’re playing and then suddenly there’s no tomorrow until next year. For fans, that losing feeling is tough as well. Your friends, your family,...
Dodgers GM Talks Cody Bellinger’s Future with Organization
Cody Bellinger’s future with the Dodgers will definitely be one of the more interesting storylines this offseason. Bellinger, who was drafted by the Dodgers in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career in LA. But this offseason, the Dodgers have a decision to make. They could enter their final...
Dodgers Schedule: Key Dates LA Fans Need to Know For the Offseason
As you might have heard, the Dodgers’ season ended abruptly on Saturday night, hurling us headfirst into an offseason we weren’t quite ready for. But while the rest of the baseball world insists the postseason is still ongoing, Dodger fans can start looking forward to some important dates over the next four months or so.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson “Would Have Gone 150 Pitches If He Could”
Let’s face it. Last night was hard. We’re all still mourning what should have been a perfect ending to an incredible season but the reality of the situation is the Padres outperformed us when it mattered the most. Tyler Anderson took the mound for Game 4 and put...
Dodgers News: Bellinger Left Out of Lineup for Second Consecutive Game
Cody Bellinger has been with the Dodgers since he made his debut in 2017 after being drafted by LA in 2013. But that was 5 years ago. Cody Bellinger was sat two games in a row in the team’s final series of the season just this past weekend. Bellinger took the outfield in Game 1 and 2 but his performances as well as lack of action all season long weren’t enough for Dave Roberts.
