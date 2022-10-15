The Bulls kick off the 2022-23 season tonight against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.The team has a share of nationally televised games this year, so you'll inevitably find yourself with a group of people watching this Bulls team. Here's what you need to know to keep up. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine The Bulls are coming off their first winning season in years and bring back two key players. Zach LaVine re-signed, and DeMar DeRozan is back after finishing 5th in MVP voting. Great conversation starter: "Is there a better backcourt in the NBA right now?" Probably, but...

