somerset106.com
Pulaski County women making a difference through agriculture
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (October 18, 2022) — The story of Woodstock Lavender Farm & Co. starts with $600. L.G. Colyer — the father and grandfather of owners Mary May and Allison Horseman — borrowed that sum to buy a farm in northeastern Pulaski County. During the Great Depression, he was forced to travel to Detroit to find work in order to save the farm. For two years, he sent money home to save the land.
lakercountry.com
Russell County has highest case count of COVID in area this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 39 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up from last week’s total of 27 cases. That total was also the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district for the week. Nearby Taylor County had 18 cases, Adair...
clayconews.com
Kentucky 'High Five' Rural Traffic Safety Project Launching in Richmond at Madison County Courthouse
RICHMOND, KY (October 17, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond, is participating in a news conference announcing the launch of the ‘High Five’ Rural Traffic Safety Project in Madison County. The event will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October...
WTVQ
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
WTVQ
Public assistance requested in search for missing Casey County man
LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 37-year-old man. Dennis Davis, of Dunnville, was last seen at his home in Casey County around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. In a press release issued today, KSP says Davis...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
WTVQ
Lexington prepares to ramp up efforts to keep homeless safe in cold weather
Providers who work with people who are homeless met together to make plans for upcoming cold weather, according to Mayor Linda Gorton’s communications director Susan Straub. The group discussed emergency help, whether shelters have the needed capacity and future planning. And although there’s always more work to do, Commissioner...
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. WATCH | CHI...
WUKY
Five years on, what does Lexington's removal of Confederate statues mean for the city?
Following years of community debate, the removal of twin Confederate statues long overlooking the street adjacent to the city’s old courthouse happened with little advance notice – following an opinion by then-Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours, the controversial statues were being hoisted off their pillars and a...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
WKYT 27
Over-the-counter hearing aids set to be available as soon as Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in august, the FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids. Now they will become available on October 17th. About 80% of people with hearing loss have not tried to fix it, but now that over-the-counter hearing aids are approved and hitting the market, practitioners hope to change those statistics.
WTVQ
Animal cruelty, domestic violence closely intertwined: LFACC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In the month of October thus far, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control have placed over 60 animal cruelty-related charges against people in Fayette County. That number surpassed previous records. Of the cases investigated just this year in six of those cases, LFACC found the animals...
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
WTVQ
Domestic violence homicides drastically increase, reason unknown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Lexington is facing some troubling statistics surrounding it. The city says around one-third of Lexington’s homicides this year are domestic and family violence related, so how do we address this problem so it doesn’t continue to grow?
wvih.com
State Surplus Online Auction Begins
In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
q95fm.net
Kentucky 911 Dispatcher Arrested after Being Drunk on the Job, Failed Sobriety Test
A Powell County 911 dispatcher was arrested during the weekend after officials say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, on Sunday afternoon, a deputy heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking over the radio and thought she sounded impaired because his speech was slurred. The deputy then...
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
