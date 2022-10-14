WARRENSBURG, MO – In an effort to ensure cost does not dampen a student’s ability to pursue their higher education goals, the University of Central Missouri announces the new Mule Grant program. An initiative just in time for students who are residents of the state of Missouri and plan to begin their undergraduate education in fall 2023, this program is designed to fund the gap between the total cost of tuition and general fees and those expenses covered by federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships.

