New Mule Grant Funds Financial Gap Not Covered by Other Grants and Scholarships to Make UCM Degree More Accessible and Affordable
WARRENSBURG, MO – In an effort to ensure cost does not dampen a student’s ability to pursue their higher education goals, the University of Central Missouri announces the new Mule Grant program. An initiative just in time for students who are residents of the state of Missouri and plan to begin their undergraduate education in fall 2023, this program is designed to fund the gap between the total cost of tuition and general fees and those expenses covered by federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships.
Hands-on Experience at UCM’s Mixed Reality Studio Helps Recent Graduate Sean Martin in His Career Search
Joining the University of Central Missouri’s Mixed Reality Software Development Team greatly benefited recent UCM graduate Sean Martin as he launches his new career in computer science. Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and a bachelor’s in computer science software development, graduating cum laude in May 2022.
CIS Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New UCM-Aureus AI and Analytics Lab at Missouri Innovation Campus
Abhishek Pakhira, chief operating officer at Aureus Tech Systems, will speak during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new UCM-Aureus Artificial Intelligence Lab, located at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit. WARRENSBURG, MO -- The University of Central Missouri's Computer Information Systems (CIS) program in the Harmon College of...
