Amherst Appeals WIAA Football Playoff Ban In Court
AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Tomorrow River School District has filed for a temporary injunction in Portage County Court over a WIAA decision that bans the Amherst High School football team from participating in the playoffs which begin later this week. The school was found to have used an...
Amherst Loses Appeal Against WIAA, Falcons Ineligible for Football Playoffs
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Portage County Judge has thrown out an appeal made by the Tomorrow River School District against a decision that shut the Amherst football team out of the playoffs for playing an ineligible player. WAOW TV reports that the judge sided with the Wisconsin...
High School Football Playoff Pairings Set
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The WIAA released the pairings for the first round of the high school football playoffs that begin this Friday. Here are the matchups for area teams that qualified. Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau West. DC Everest at Hudson. Pulaski at Marshfield. Lakeland at Medford. Merrill...
Two Rescued From Water In Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Three duck hunters assisted in rescuing two 23-year-olds who were clinging to their capsized boat on the Wisconsin River near Bukolt Park in Stevens Point on Tuesday morning. At 5:55 a.m. Portage County Communications center received a dispatch call of a capsized boat in...
Wood County Sheriff Investigating Death in Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man after his body was found outside a shed in Port Edwards. Officers received a tip about the body on Saturday, October 15th, and responded to the residents along with the county coroner’s office.
Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser issued a proclamation last week to recognize White Cane Day, which raises awareness for the needs of blind and low-vision people who are using the city sidewalks and crosswalks to get around town. “Making sure people realize that there...
Eau Claire’s Country Jam Announces 2023 Lineup
EAU CLAIRE, WI (WSAU) — Tim McGraw will headline the 2023 Country Jam lineup in Eau Claire. He’s been named as the closing act for the festival, which will take place Thursday through Saturday, July 20-22. McGraw will perform Saturday night. It’s McGraw’s first trip to Country Jame...
Vehicle Break-ins Reported at Rib Mountain Gym
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Those who went to Burn Boot Camp Tuesday morning to get their workout on may have also been victims of a string of vehicle break-ins at the gym. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says at least nine people have reported that their cars were broken into and valuables including wallets, cell phones, and purses were stolen.
Drunk Driving Crash Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Kent Street and Grand Avenue Friday night. Officers say the vehicle had been driving into oncoming traffic prior to the crash. They arrested the driver for operating under the influence. No further information has...
Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest in Lincoln County
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A report of a 911 hangup call led to the arrest of a Lincoln County man for charges of battery last week. Officers say they received the call from a home on Theisen Road on Saturday. The dispatcher said they had heard what seemed to be a struggle in the background, though couldn’t make contact with the caller.
Developer Selected for Affordable Housing Complex on Grand Avenue
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee has selected Madison-based Commonwealth Development Corporation to build a $16.5 million affordable housing complex on a one-acre parcel along Grand Avenue. Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick says the project will bring about 50 units to the area. That may not...
Four Arrested In Drug Interdiction Detail in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Four people were arrested last Friday when local police teamed up with the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force on a drug interdiction detail in Stevens Point. According to officers the detail focused on areas of concern based on complaints from residents and resulted in...
Wood County Breaks Ground On New Jail
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Wood County officials broke ground on the county’s newest jail Tuesday morning. The new Wood County jail is a project 20 years in the making. It was first proposed in April 2001 and is now finally a reality. According to Wood County...
Lewis Black Coming to Grand Theater
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A well-known comedian is taking his latest tour to Central Wisconsin next spring. Lewis Black, known as the king of the rant, will perform his stand-up routine at the Grand Theater on Thursday, May 18th, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Black is best known for his ranting style of comedy, poking fun at life’s ridiculous moments and hypocrisies.
Medicare Open Enrollment Has Begun
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Medicare’s open enrollment started on Saturday for those looking to switch their plans. The open enrollment window will go until December 7th. You have to be 65 years or older to enroll in Medicare. To apply, call the social security administration directly. Once...
