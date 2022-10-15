RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Those who went to Burn Boot Camp Tuesday morning to get their workout on may have also been victims of a string of vehicle break-ins at the gym. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says at least nine people have reported that their cars were broken into and valuables including wallets, cell phones, and purses were stolen.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO