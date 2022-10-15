ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

KatKPSU
4d ago

Reading off that teleprompter and rambling through a "vote for me" speech. This man cannot take questions due to lack of understanding of spoken word since his stroke. Why hasn't he done his party a favor and bowed out for someone actually competent to run???

wtae.com

Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Robert Wiles, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Rob” Wiles, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness. Rob was born September 16, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Mary “Peggy” (Shortencarrier) Wiles and Richard Wiles.
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, PA
27 First News

Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning

Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Sue Ann Poplava, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann Poplava, 87, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, after a traumatic head injury due to a fall at her home. Her family held her in prayer through daily rosary at her bedside. Mrs. Poplava was born October 28, 1934, in...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

