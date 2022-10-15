Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers had one of the most disappointing postseason performances in baseball history, dropping three straight games to the Padres to lose the NLDS, 3-1, and head home much earlier than anticipated for a long offseason. For a lot of fans (and...
Dodgers Polls: Fans Call for New Leadership on LA Bench, Want Roberts Out
A lot can be said about the ending to a disappointing season for the Dodgers. The team was poised to be one of the greatest Dodgers teams of all time and looked stacked in all positions throughout the regular season. Of course, none of that matters when you reach the...
Dodgers: Fans Blame Series on Roberts’ Decisions
The question all season long was if Roberts could help pull this team to a World Series title after only claiming one in his past 7 postseason runs. And once again he fell short of the goal, much sooner than many expected from the team who won 111 regular season games.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Won’t Let 5 Game Layoff Be an Excuse for LA’s Failure
In 2021, the Dodgers battled for the NL West division title down to the final day of the season, losing out by one game to the Giants. They beat the Cardinals in the Wild Card game and defeated the Giants in the NLDS but then ran out of gas in the NLCS against the Braves, who eventually won the World Series.
Dodgers: Personality Calls for Dave Roberts’ Job Following NLDS Collapse
The Dodgers had a target on their back since the beginning of the season after Dave Roberts guaranteed a World Series championship. The confidence felt rightly justified after the team put together such a stacked roster in all facets and ended the regular season with the best record in baseball.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Is On the Fence About Returning Next Season
Clayton Kershaw is a first-ballot hall of Famer. He is arguably the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time and the greatest pitcher of this generation. The kid from Highland Park, Texas, has poured his heart, blood, sweat, and tears into the Dodgers and the city of Los Angeles. And after...
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager
Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove’s Words Should Make You Think MLB Has a Playoff Problem
The newly designed postseason for 2022 featured a brand-new round of games, where instead of two teams in each league playing a single game for the final spot in the Division Series, four teams in each league took part in a Wild Card Series to earn the final two spots in the DS. The two divisions in each league with the best records got a bye in that first round, going straight to the DS.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Says Giants Will Pursue Trea Turner in Free Agency this Winter
The MLB playoff is full steam ahead but that won’t stop pundits from talking about next years free agency. Big players are set to hit the market with their futures remaining unknown and among the top talent brings Trea Turner and his future team. It was speculated that although...
Dodgers Postseason Post Mortem, Reactions to Shocking Early Exit | Blue Heaven Podcast
The guys let it all out following the Dodgers’ shocking and embarrassing NLDS loss to the Padres. We lay in to Dave Roberts and another postseason of head-scratching moves, plus the non-existent LA offense. LISTEN. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM. SUBSCRIBE. PLEASE rate and review our show (positively is preferred)...
Dodgers News: A Look Back At Another Disappointing Postseason for LA
The Dodgers were shockingly bounced in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in four seasons following an upset by the San Diego Padres. LA entered the NLDS following a long five day layoff from the regular season where, seemingly, the team already had checked out with one week to play.
Dodgers Fans Describing the 2022 Season in 3 Words is Frustrating and Heartbreaking
Losing in the postseason is tough for players. Several Dodgers waxed poetic about the proverbial rug being pulled out from under them almost unexpectedly. You’re playing and then suddenly there’s no tomorrow until next year. For fans, that losing feeling is tough as well. Your friends, your family,...
Dodgers News: Bellinger Left Out of Lineup for Second Consecutive Game
Cody Bellinger has been with the Dodgers since he made his debut in 2017 after being drafted by LA in 2013. But that was 5 years ago. Cody Bellinger was sat two games in a row in the team’s final series of the season just this past weekend. Bellinger took the outfield in Game 1 and 2 but his performances as well as lack of action all season long weren’t enough for Dave Roberts.
Dodgers: Recap On What Went Wrong in the NLDS For The Dodgers?
The mighty Dodgers have fallen, I repeat, the mighty Dodgers have fallen. The team that won 111 games, the team that had the best-run differential by 100 plus, the team that had the best offense and best team ERA is gone, finished, departed, and has evaporated into thin air. The...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Defends Dave Roberts, Confirms Return
The speculation has been put to rest as Andrew Friedman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Dave Roberts will return for the 2023 season. Fans were calling for Roberts’ head as he was unable to fulfill his guarantee after a disappointing NLDS exit. It was evident the Dodgers faced many...
Dodgers: LA Columnists Question World Series Title Team from 2020
After the Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLDS to wrap up their season much earlier than anyone had hoped, three Los Angeles Times writers — Jorge Castillo, Jack Harris, and Bill Plaschke — hopped on YouTube to vent. They, like most Dodger fans, were angry and frustrated, and in the process of their venting, they cast doubt on the legitimacy of L.A.’s 2020 World Series championship.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0