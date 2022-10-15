ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers Expected to Retain Dave Roberts as Manager

Since the end of last night’s game (and some can say even way before that), Dave Roberts seemed to be public enemy number 1. Fans were ready to kick to six-year Dodgers manager to the side of the road and placed some (if not all) of the blame solely on him and his management decisions for the team’s fall in Game 4.
Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove’s Words Should Make You Think MLB Has a Playoff Problem

The newly designed postseason for 2022 featured a brand-new round of games, where instead of two teams in each league playing a single game for the final spot in the Division Series, four teams in each league took part in a Wild Card Series to earn the final two spots in the DS. The two divisions in each league with the best records got a bye in that first round, going straight to the DS.
Dodgers News: Bellinger Left Out of Lineup for Second Consecutive Game

Cody Bellinger has been with the Dodgers since he made his debut in 2017 after being drafted by LA in 2013. But that was 5 years ago. Cody Bellinger was sat two games in a row in the team’s final series of the season just this past weekend. Bellinger took the outfield in Game 1 and 2 but his performances as well as lack of action all season long weren’t enough for Dave Roberts.
Dodgers: LA Columnists Question World Series Title Team from 2020

After the Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLDS to wrap up their season much earlier than anyone had hoped, three Los Angeles Times writers — Jorge Castillo, Jack Harris, and Bill Plaschke — hopped on YouTube to vent. They, like most Dodger fans, were angry and frustrated, and in the process of their venting, they cast doubt on the legitimacy of L.A.’s 2020 World Series championship.
