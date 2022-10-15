ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR

Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
24hip-hop.com

Utah artist Sammi Auto Is Utah’s Next Superstar

Meet Sammi Automatic, an American artist who has recently hit the music scene in a viral way. Originally from Ogden, Utah, Sammi Auto has been rapping for over ten years. As a child young Sammi noticed early that he had a special gift for creating songs in his head. Sammi...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah Utes v. USC Trojans

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of Utah Football’s win over USC. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Utes. But in the end, Utah came away with one of the most exciting wins ever at Rice Eccles Stadium.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU Cougars Fall To Arkansas Razorbacks

PROVO, Utah – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s loss to Arkansas. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. The Cougs ended up losing the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, but Hans has some important lessons from the match up.
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Officially Debuts as the First Hotel Connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005991/en/ Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Cam Rising, Utes Displayed ‘Unwavering Belief’ In Their Win Over USC

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah needed a victory and they needed it bad to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive, and they got it Saturday night against the Trojans, 43-42. The Utes displayed “unwavering belief” in their win over USC in the comfort of Rice-Eccles Stadium. There were several times last night that Utah’s backs were against the wall, but it ultimately never seemed to matter.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

