Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
University of Utah Theatre Will Perform Somewhere: a Primer for the End of DaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and Excitement
Getout Games(Image is author's) Children and adults alike are enjoying the form of activity and entertainment provided by escape rooms. It is a fairly new type of amusement where people try to escape in various manners.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: Top 5 Plays From Week 10 Of High School Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books and the KSL Sports Rewind team put together their top five plays. Dusty Litster put together the KSL Sports Rewind top five plays. For a full breakdown of the best plays from the...
Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR
Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Sammi Auto Is Utah’s Next Superstar
Meet Sammi Automatic, an American artist who has recently hit the music scene in a viral way. Originally from Ogden, Utah, Sammi Auto has been rapping for over ten years. As a child young Sammi noticed early that he had a special gift for creating songs in his head. Sammi...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Dedicated Game To Fallen Brothers, Gives Game Ball To Their Families
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s often said that football is more than a game and Saturday’s contest between USC and Utah is proof of that. Utah football revealed in their post-game press conference that internally they dedicated their game to their fallen brothers, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, and gave the game ball to their families after they secured a 43-42 victory.
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Defense Challenged In Second Half Of USC Game To Play To Their Potential
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that Utah’s defense hasn’t quite performed the way fans are used to in 2022. That’s not to say they haven’t had their moments, but those moments haven’t been as consistent as they have been in years past. Utah...
kslsports.com
SI Report: More Details Revealed About Alleged NIL Tampering Of Utah Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – Over the summer allegations swirled about possible NIL Collective tampering with a Utah football player by another school. Not much came of it other than being a rumor with some legs at the time, but Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan recently sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to give some details into what happened.
wrif.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Utah Concert Cut Short – Meltdown
It was quite the eventful weekend for the Five Finger Death Punch guys. During their concert on Sunday, in West Valley City, Utah, FFDP were only eight songs in when everything went dark. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said a drunk driver struck a transformer down the road, ultimately cutting the power out.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Salt Lake City ranked 23rd best place to live in America for 2nd year in a row
One Utah city has earned the title as the 23rd best place to live in America for a second year in a row.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah Utes v. USC Trojans
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of Utah Football’s win over USC. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Utes. But in the end, Utah came away with one of the most exciting wins ever at Rice Eccles Stadium.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU Cougars Fall To Arkansas Razorbacks
PROVO, Utah – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s loss to Arkansas. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. The Cougs ended up losing the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, but Hans has some important lessons from the match up.
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Officially Debuts as the First Hotel Connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005991/en/ Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
kslsports.com
Cam Rising, Utes Displayed ‘Unwavering Belief’ In Their Win Over USC
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah needed a victory and they needed it bad to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive, and they got it Saturday night against the Trojans, 43-42. The Utes displayed “unwavering belief” in their win over USC in the comfort of Rice-Eccles Stadium. There were several times last night that Utah’s backs were against the wall, but it ultimately never seemed to matter.
metalinjection
Drunk Driver Knocks Out Power, Ends FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Show Early
Five Finger Death Punch only got to play eight songs during their October 15 show at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT. According to guitarist Zoltan Bathory, a drunk driver hit a transformer down the road and unfortunately knocked the power out. "Salt Lake City started out as...
Wasatch Wilderness: Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah. The Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides) is Utah’s state tree and is North America’s most widely dispersed tree. It can endure temperatures as low as -78 degrees and […]
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
Comments / 1