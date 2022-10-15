Johnson City gets the offense rolling in their win on Senior Night
JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Johnson City beat Susquehanna Valley 36-20 on the Wildcats Senior Night.
Johnson City found the endzone on the ground twice in the first half.
Watch the highlights above!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0