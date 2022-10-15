ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City gets the offense rolling in their win on Senior Night

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Johnson City beat Susquehanna Valley 36-20 on the Wildcats Senior Night.

Johnson City found the endzone on the ground twice in the first half.

Watch the highlights above!

