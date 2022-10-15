HS FB scores 10/14: Snake River blanks AF, Highland hangs on for win over Madison

Related
In latest HS FB media poll, there's a new No. 1 in 2A
Don’t look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification’s top team this week. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
Hunter Shoots Giant Non-Typical Mule Deer in Wyoming High Country
After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.
Idaho Woman Catches Massive 36-Inch State Record Cutbow Trout
A slow fishing day at one of Idaho’s blue-ribbon trout destinations quickly turned into the outing of a lifetime for Hailey Thomas. On October 4, the Rigby, Idaho, angler hooked a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid—or “cutbow”— that smashed the state’s catch-and-release record. Thomas and her...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.https://www.idahostatejournal.com
Comments / 0