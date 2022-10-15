ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

HS FB scores 10/14: Snake River blanks AF, Highland hangs on for win over Madison

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Highland 28, Madison 22

Pocatello 41, Preston 21

Junior Ryken Echo Hawk carried 18 times for 191 yards and a touchdown for the Thunder, who improve to 1-0 in district play.

Snake River 42, American Falls 0

Blackfoot 44, Idaho Falls 14

West Side 22, Aberdeen 8

