Chicago, IL

CPD suspends, but does not fire, officer investigated for ties to Proud Boys

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department has chosen not to fire an officer who was recently investigated by the FBI for having ties to the Proud Boys.

The Proud Boys have been labeled by the FBI as an anti-Semitic white supremacy organization, the OIG noted.

According to a report from the city Office of the Inspector General, Bakker was associated with leaders of the group. He attended events and supported the group online, the report said.

The report said the Chicago Police Bureau of Internal Affairs also investigated Officer Robert Bakker for failing to submit an affidavit explaining he was under investigation.

Bakker was suspended for 120 days over these transgressions, but was not fired.

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
