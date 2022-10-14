PELLA—More new faces will work their way onto the field for the Central College football team. It's largely by necessity as injuries continue to batter the Dutch, but coach Jeff McMartin also sees great potential in his younger players and is looking for more progress in reducing mistakes when his club meets Simpson College for the 101st time here Saturday. Central (4-2 overall, 2-2 American Rivers) had an uneven performance before pulling away with a 52-27 victory at Buena Vista University last Saturday behind three interceptions by free safety Reece Miller (junior, Center Point, Center Point-Urbana HS). Simpson (0-6 overall, 0-4 conference) was defeated at home by Loras College 65-21.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO