Dutch women record eighth soccer shutout of the season
STORM LAKE — Another multi-goal game from forward Grace Coates (sophomore, Marion, Linn-Mar HS) pushed the Central College women's soccer team to a 5-0 victory at Buena Vista University Wednesday night. The Dutch (8-5-2, 2-3-1 American Rivers Conference) got goals from Coates in the 18th and 81st minutes. "She's...
Central renews old football rivalry with Simpson
PELLA—More new faces will work their way onto the field for the Central College football team. It's largely by necessity as injuries continue to batter the Dutch, but coach Jeff McMartin also sees great potential in his younger players and is looking for more progress in reducing mistakes when his club meets Simpson College for the 101st time here Saturday. Central (4-2 overall, 2-2 American Rivers) had an uneven performance before pulling away with a 52-27 victory at Buena Vista University last Saturday behind three interceptions by free safety Reece Miller (junior, Center Point, Center Point-Urbana HS). Simpson (0-6 overall, 0-4 conference) was defeated at home by Loras College 65-21.
Featured: Central RED Society to Present A Photo Tour of Historic and Modern-Day Hospices
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “A Hospitable Place: A Photo Tour of Historic and Modern-Day Hospices” with Linda Laine, interim associate academic dean at Central, on Thursday, Nov. 3. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room within Graham...
