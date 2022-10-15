Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
Four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It looks like one car took a wild ride in a four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue. It happened at the intersection of McCallie and South Willow Street. it looks like the one car rolled over two others in the carsh. Firefighters had to...
Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sequatchie (Sequatchie, TN)
According to the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Upon the arrival of the officers, the battery of the SUV started creating sparks.
WTVCFOX
Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital
Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
WTVC
Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning
Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
WTVC
Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
WTVCFOX
18-year-old shot several times in Chattanooga Monday night, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Monday night, the Chattanooga Police Department says. They say the shooting happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street. When police arrived, CPD says they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a...
WTVC
One person displaced after mattress catches fire in Chattanooga apartment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night. Officials say the fire was contained to one room. The fire happened at the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM. Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from the apartment complex.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 17
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a homeless male and female were loitering on the property. On scene police encountered Mark Walling. Walling was found to have a sessions court warrant. He was transported to Silverdale. 22-014271- Clemons Road- Suspicious People- The...
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
WTVC
Late night fire claims home and garage says Cleveland Fire Department
The Cleveland Fire Department responded with 8 units to Adkisson Drive at Arlena Drive on a reported structure fire. According to fire chief Bobby Gaylor, the first arriving units found heavy fire coming from the roof. A garage at the rear of the property was also showing heavy fire from...
WTVC
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
Missing Franklin County man found safe following Silver Alert
Just minutes after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man with dementia, Franklin County authorities announced the man had been located.
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
WTVCFOX
Crash kills 66-year-old motorcyclist in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, say police
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash in front of the Hobby Lobby in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police. The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Stuart Road at the east entrance of the Hobby Lobby. Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West...
WDEF
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
WDEF
I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
WTVC
'We caught a cat:' Viral video shows feline in raccoon trap in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says investigators are looking into a viral video that's disturbing to watch. The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a cat caught in a raccoon trap. The caption of the post reads "we caught a cat." Watch the video...
