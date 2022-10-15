ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It looks like one car took a wild ride in a four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue. It happened at the intersection of McCallie and South Willow Street. it looks like the one car rolled over two others in the carsh. Firefighters had to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital

Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning

Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
HARRISON, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 17

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a homeless male and female were loitering on the property. On scene police encountered Mark Walling. Walling was found to have a sessions court warrant. He was transported to Silverdale. 22-014271- Clemons Road- Suspicious People- The...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

