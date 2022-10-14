Read full article on original website
Related
rmucolonials.com
Big Second Quarter Lifts Campbell Over RMU
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU football team opened the road portion of its 2022 Big South schedule Saturday, falling to Campbell in Buies Creek, N.C., 41-10, at Barker-Lane Stadium. The Colonials dipped to 0-6 overall during the 2022 season, including 0-2 in the Big South. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED.
rmucolonials.com
IUPUI Blanks RMU on the Road
Indianapolis, Ind.- In their last regular season game on the road, the Robert Morris University women's soccer team suffered a 3-0 decision at IUPUI on Sunday afternoon in Horizon League action. With the loss, the Colonials fall to 7-5-4 overall and 1-5-2 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Jaguars improve to...
rmucolonials.com
Colonials Fall to the Norse
Moon Township, Pa. - The RMU volleyball team loses to the third place Northern Kentucky Norse (8-11 / 6-2 #HLVB) by a decision of 3-0. The Colonials overall record is now 8-13 (.381) during the 2022 season, including 1-8 (.111) in the Horizon League. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. Individually for the...
rmucolonials.com
Varsity 4 Strikes Gold at Yinzer Cup
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU rowing team opened its 2022-23 season Saturday and opened a new era with its first regatta under head coach Robert Weber with the Yinzer Cup from the McPhail Boathouse on Neville Island. VARSITY CHAMPION. Highlighting the opening meet of the season for the...
Comments / 0