ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Professional pickleball tournament comes to North Texas

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoWex_0iZrjLZH00

Professional pickleball tournament comes to North Texas 01:59

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's being called the fastest growing sport in America and this weekend, a pro tournament is happening right here in North Texas.

The Professional Pickleball Association Tour Round Up at Lifetime Frisco is drawing both professional players and hundreds of amateurs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKzcc_0iZrjLZH00
The Professional Pickleball Association Tour Round Up at Lifetime Frisco is drawing both professional players and hundreds of amateurs. CBS DFW

"It doesn't matter what level you are, you can sign up and you can play against players in your own age group, your own skill level," the Professional Pickleball Association Tour's Connor Pardoe said.

Susan Nissley and Nancy Yingling are two of the local amateurs participating.

"It's an addiction," Yingling said. "It really is an addiction."

"Once I started playing it I could not stop," Nissley said. "I was playing like six days a week and maybe taking a day off for rest."

Pickleball is becoming widely popular.

According to USA Pickleball, close to 5 million Americans have now picked up the sport. That's a growth rate of nearly 40% in the last two years. Courts are popping up all over North Texas.

"The cities are realizing we need to start building courts to meet demand," Nissley said.

Players say to get started, really all you need is a paddle and a ball. The rules are relatively easy to learn.

"I mean we play and we're in our 70s," Bill MacVeigh said. "It's just fun for older people and it's good exercise."

"I just love the competition, the social aspect of the game is amazing, the camaraderie you get among players," Nissley said. "Give it a whirl. There's nothing to lose!"

Check out more about the tour here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
DALLAS, TX
enchantingtexas.com

19 Best Things to do for Christmas in Grapevine, Texas

Grapevine, located north of Dallas, is the place to be in December. After all, Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas!. Each year, the city hosts over a thousand events during the holidays, including the Main Street Lights and Ice! at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover

Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas

DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
idesignarch.com

Estate-Like Modern Farmhouse In Texas

This urban farmhouse in Dallas, Texas has the feel of a rural estate with board and batten, gabled structures. The 3,200 sq. ft. property was designed by Demesne as a series of small pavilions connected by glass links. The buildings weave their way through the existing trees. The timeless modern...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Best drink spots in North Texas with the best liqueur

DALLAS (KDAF) — As they say in Parks and Recreation – “Treat Yo’ Self”. It’s Sunday and you deserve to have a relaxing day off with a drink or two (in a responsible manner). It may be the weekend but this Sunday is also special because it is National Liqueur Day!
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Freeze Warning in effect for eastern North Texas until Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.It will be warm and windy this weekend.Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
158K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy