Dallas, TX

Military skydivers put on a show before SMU vs. Navy game

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

U.S. Military performs parachute jump before SMU vs. Navy game 02:19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Friday night's SMU vs. Navy game in Dallas involved a lot more than college football.

Well, if you heard Navy fighter jets screaming over North Dallas or you were rubbernecking on Central Expressway at the sight of people jumping from a plane, we can explain it.

Navy's football team is in town playing SMU and the pregame showcased impressive performances by the U.S. Military.

It's the first time the U.S. Army's Golden Knights can remember ever performing a parachute jump within the City of Dallas.

"The whole purpose of this jump that we're doing tonight and is wanting to put on a great show for the crowd, but also they want to bring more public relations and help with army recruiting within the Dallas area," said U.S. Army SSG Gabriel Colon.

The military's most elite group of skydivers started their descent just after 6 p.m. from 5,000 feet, creating a colorful display for fans who filled Ford Stadium before the SMU vs. Navy football game.

Jason Bauder is on the demonstration team and landed right on the target at midfield.

"It's exhilarating," Bauder said. "We are always glad to come out here and perform for the American public."

The military appreciation night continued with a flyover by three F-18 Navy jets coordinated on the ground by Major Jason McGough.

"We appreciate that people appreciate what we do," McGough said.

The evening also included an appearance by former President George W. Bush, who assisted with the pregame coin toss along with this wife Laura.

SMU has recently been building up its military enrollment efforts with special programs to attract veterans and new scholarships for ROTC students.

"Any time you play Navy, it's a great opportunity to show your appreciation for the men and women who serve our communities," SMU Athletic Director Rick Hart said.

Showing that appreciation by giving fans a good show as well.

