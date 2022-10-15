ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints, 30-26

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase made their return to the Caesars Superdome memorable, connecting on a 60-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter Sunday (Oct. 16) to lead the Cincinnati Bengals over the Saints, 30-26. The Saints (2-4) had not trailed the entire game, until the former LSU stars hooked up on the game-deciding scoring play with 1:57 left in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WAFB

Zion: ‘I’m playing Wednesday’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is hope that the Pelicans’ starting five will be at full strength on Wednesday (Oct. 20) when they travel to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets, who are expected to be without two key players of their own. Zion Williamson played...
BROOKLYN, NY
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy