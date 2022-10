CHEYENNE –Last Tuesday, Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control received word about a kitten stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan at the Breeze Thru Car Wash. The reporting party had just gone through the carwash when she heard a kitten crying for help from their vehicle. When Animal Control Officers Nguyen and Teasley responded to the scene, they safely removed the wet kitten from the minivan's wheel.

