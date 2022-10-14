Joann Sylvia Clayton passed into the loving arms of the Lord on October 13, 2022. Joann was born to Peter and Margaret Currie on September 25, 1935. She married the love of her life, Bob Clayton, on July 18, 1953 in Prescott, Michigan where they resided and raised their two sons Robert and Rod and where she worked for the Prescott Post Office for 20 years. Joann never moved from the area so that she could spend time with family that was so important to her.

PRESCOTT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO