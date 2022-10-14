Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Up North Voice
Barbara Friesen, 88, of Prudenville
Barbara Jean Friesen, age 88, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at her home. Barbara was born on July 10, 1934 in Flint, Michigan to Arthur and Nellie (Rogers) Hale. She moved to the Houghton Lake area from Flint, shortly after retiring from General Motors. Barbara was married to Alfred Friesen and they enjoyed their life together in Houghton Lake until his passing.
Up North Voice
Todd Nye, 60, of Grayling
Todd Nye, 60, of Grayling passed away suddenly on the morning of October 13th, 2022, in Grayling, MI. Todd is proceeded in death by his father, Harvey Nye and numerous extended family. He is survived in life by his wife Dawn Nye. Children Roger (Lori) Alverez, Dylan (Andrea) Nye, Katlyn...
Up North Voice
Joann Clayton, 88, of Prescott
Joann Sylvia Clayton passed into the loving arms of the Lord on October 13, 2022. Joann was born to Peter and Margaret Currie on September 25, 1935. She married the love of her life, Bob Clayton, on July 18, 1953 in Prescott, Michigan where they resided and raised their two sons Robert and Rod and where she worked for the Prescott Post Office for 20 years. Joann never moved from the area so that she could spend time with family that was so important to her.
Up North Voice
Duane Prince, 60, of Alger
Duane Lewis Prince, age 60 of Mills Township (Alger), MI. passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2022. He was born on June 1, 1962 in Yuma, Arizona to Leo and Barbara (Johns) Prince. Duane was a longtime resident of Mills Twp where he was a professional auto mechanic. He married...
Up North Voice
Toys for Tots taking donations
HOUGHTON LAKE – Toys for Tots of Houghton Lake is busy fundraising and gathering todays for the upcoming Christmas season. For information on donating toys or cash to purchase toys contact Bruce Bentley on Facebook. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
Up North Voice
Gaylord Post promotes new assistant post commander
OTSEGO COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Harold Terry to the rank of lieutenant effective October 16, 2022. Lt. Terry joined the Michigan State Police in 1998 as a member of the 116th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. Terry possesses an associate degree from Kirtland Community College. Prior to joining the MSP, he served as a cadet for the Michigan State Police West Branch Post.
Up North Voice
Hale’s September students of the month
HALE STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – Hale Area Schools students of the month for September are: Back, (l-r) Keegan McGough, Dalaney Kimmerer, Vincent Hitsman, and Donald Nichols. Middle, (l-r) Anastasia Sanabria, Malachi Thayer, and River Brumfield. Front, (l-r) Abigail Shuman, Wyatt Hart, Braylee Prescott, George Watts and Trenton Hewitt.
Comments / 0