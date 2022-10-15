Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Oct. 18)
BUTTE CENTRAL: Aces – Maycee Anderson 2; Brooke Badovinac 2; Mollie Drew 2; Hattie Mehring 1; Mia Keeley 1. Assists – Mia Keeley 30; Brooke Badovinac 1; Mollie Drew 1. Digs – Maycee Anderson 17; Ella Moodry 12; Mia Keeley 12; Hattie Mehring 6; Brooke Badovinac 5; Jaeden Berger 1; Lucy Kelly 1. Kills – Brooke Badovinac 12; Ella Moodry 11; Mollie Drew 6; Jaeden Berger 5; Mia Keeley 2; Maycee Anderson 1; Lucy Kelly 1. Blocks – Brooke Badovinac 6.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College volleyball evens season series with city rival MSU Billings
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball took revenge over Montana State Billings for a defeat earlier in the season with a four-set victory Tuesday night at the Fortin Center. The Battlin' Bears triumphed over their city rivals by a 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 scoreline to win their third straight...
406mtsports.com
Red light, green light: No. 2 Billings West sees only green in comeback win over No. 1 Billings Senior
BILLINGS — No matter how dire things got — and down two sets to none to the top-ranked Class AA volleyball team in the state, a team that hadn’t lost a set in 13 matches — things looked pretty dire for Billings West. Golden Bears senior...
Comments / 0